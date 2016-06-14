Taylor Swift's $38,000-a-Month N.Y.C. Rental Is A Sight to Behold—See Inside the Luxury Home

Jun 14, 2016

While finishing up renovations on her hip Tribeca home, Taylor Swift has decided to take up digs in one very posh West Village townhouse. As reported by StreetEasy, Swift pays $38,000 per month for the plush pad, which gets her 5,400-square feet of pure luxury—including an indoor pool and terrace.

With four floors, five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths, Swift's got plenty of space for entertaining her #squad of celebrity gal pals. Built in 1912, this prewar beauty of a home has exposed brick throughout, as well as expansive windows for taking in spectacular city views.

The Living Room 

This house has many unusual architectural features, including the double-height ceilings in the living room.

The Exterior

Originally built  in 1912 as a carriage house, the home has a gothic feel that makes for one-of-a-kind curb appeal.

The Dining Room

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the dining area allows for plenty of natural lighting during the day and, at night, it's dinner with a view.

The Pool

Swift and her #squad can take a dip whenever they want in this awesome amenity.

