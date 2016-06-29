Sweet! Sixteen Candles Home Is Up for Sale for $1.5 Million—Peek Inside

Great news—you can now live like Molly Ringwald's character Samantha in the classic '80s movie Sixteen Candles! Well, that is if you have $1.5 million to put up for the beautiful Evanston, Ill., home that just went up for sale on Zillow. If you ask us, it is worth every penny—even sans Jake Ryan—as it is the quintessential picture-perfect mansion on a quiet, tree-lined street.

The 3,250-square-foot house spans three stories and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, and a gorgeous outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining guests. For those of you hoping the house has kept its '80s vibe from when it was featured in the movie, we are sorry to report that the property has been renovated since its moment in the spotlight. The new kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes a breakfast room that overlooks the lush backyard and terrace. Keep scrolling for a closer look.