Sweet! Sixteen Candles Home Is Up for Sale for $1.5 Million—Peek Inside

Universal Pictures via Everett Collection
Dobrina Zhekova
Jun 29, 2016

Great news—you can now live like Molly Ringwald's character Samantha in the classic '80s movie Sixteen Candles! Well, that is if you have $1.5 million to put up for the beautiful Evanston, Ill., home that just went up for sale on Zillow. If you ask us, it is worth every penny—even sans Jake Ryan—as it is the quintessential picture-perfect mansion on a quiet, tree-lined street. 

The 3,250-square-foot house spans three stories and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, and a gorgeous outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining guests. For those of you hoping the house has kept its '80s vibe from when it was featured in the movie, we are sorry to report that the property has been renovated since its moment in the spotlight. The new kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes a breakfast room that overlooks the lush backyard and terrace. Keep scrolling for a closer look. 

1 of 5 Brad Schade

The house's exterior

The colonial home, built in 1931, was expanded by the current owners who finished the third floor, added a family room, plus a bedroom and bathroom.

2 of 5 Brad Schade/VHT Studios

The foyer

The grand staircase in the foyer is sure to make a great first impression.

3 of 5 Brad Schade/VHT Studios

The living room

The elegant living room features a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful plastic cast molding.

4 of 5 Brad Schade/VHT Studios

The kitchen

The renovated kitchen has modern cabinetry in shades of white and gray.

5 of 5 Brad Schade

The backyard

The backyard is every home owner's dream—with a wood-burning fireplace, a gorgeous stone terrace and television (yes, really), chances are your guests will not want to leave.

