Take a Tour of Scott Disick's For-Sale $8.8 Million California Mansion

Scott Disick—aka Lord Disick—is upping his real estate game. His lordship has put a second home on the market in the last 18 months, asking $8.8 million when he originally paid $5.96 million just six months ago, Zillow reports. With such a dramatic jump in price, we're curious to see how Disick went about adding value to the home.

Spanning 8,110-square feet, with seven bedrooms and seven baths, Disick's "Hamptons in Hidden Hills" house is located in Hidden Hills, Calif.—just a short distance from his ex-girlfriend's little sister Kylie Jenner's for-sale mansion

Inside, there's a double-island chef's kitchen, several game rooms, a wine cellar, and an expansive master suite—making this a tempting choice for big-dollar buyers. See the gorgeous home's grand interior and outdoor amenities in the photos below. 

The Home's Exterior

Eye-catching black shutters with contrasting whitewash siding screams "Hamptons" more than "Hidden Hills."

The Main Floor

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area and living room make for an airy, relaxed feel.

The Entrance Area

Disick's clearly been greeting guests in style with this chic entryway.

The Wine Cellar 

Well, if we weren't sold on the house already, we are now. This tucked-away wine cellar hidden inside the staircase is an unexpected feature we're pinning at this very moment. 

The Kitchen

We love the all-white-everything theme in the kitchen, combined with expensive marble accents and contrasting black fixtures. 

The Master Bedroom

Snuggling up in this serene space would be just fine with us. We're especially fond of the glass, sliding doors, which look out onto the property.

The Guest Bedroom

Royal blue stripes give the room a chic, nautical feel.

The Game Room

This room—with space enough for a pool table—is the perfect room for recreation.

The Living Room

Kicking back for a movie night is a chic event in this living room.

The Home's Exterior

Here, you can see just how large the property is. With tons of yard space and a massive pool just outside, this home truly is an oasis.

