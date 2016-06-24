Take a Tour of Scott Disick's For-Sale $8.8 Million California Mansion

Scott Disick—aka Lord Disick—is upping his real estate game. His lordship has put a second home on the market in the last 18 months, asking $8.8 million when he originally paid $5.96 million just six months ago, Zillow reports. With such a dramatic jump in price, we're curious to see how Disick went about adding value to the home.

Spanning 8,110-square feet, with seven bedrooms and seven baths, Disick's "Hamptons in Hidden Hills" house is located in Hidden Hills, Calif.—just a short distance from his ex-girlfriend's little sister Kylie Jenner's for-sale mansion.

Inside, there's a double-island chef's kitchen, several game rooms, a wine cellar, and an expansive master suite—making this a tempting choice for big-dollar buyers. See the gorgeous home's grand interior and outdoor amenities in the photos below.