Peek Inside House of Cards Star Robin Wright's New $2.5 Million N.Y.C. Apartment

As if New York City's West Village wasn't trendy enough, a new A-list actress just took up digs in the popular neighborhood. Robin Wright, star of hit Netflix series House of Cards, scooped up a co-op apartment for $2.5 million Streeteasy reports—and the interior is seriously stunning.

Wright's posh new pad, with two bedrooms and one bath, is a gem in the heart of West Village. Inside, the home's been extensively renovated, and decked out in only the finest finishes. With an elegant foyer leading to the living and dining rooms, it's stylish yet functional N.Y.C. living at its finest.

The kitchen is done in a monochromatic color scheme for a modern aesthetic. As for the the master suite, it's fancy enough to feel like a luxurious getaway each and every night.

Keep scrolling through the photos below to see Wright's swanky new digs.