Peek Inside House of Cards Star Robin Wright's New $2.5 Million N.Y.C. Apartment

As if New York City's West Village wasn't trendy enough, a new A-list actress just took up digs in the popular neighborhood. Robin Wright, star of hit Netflix series House of Cards, scooped up a co-op apartment for $2.5 million Streeteasy reports—and the interior is seriously stunning.

Wright's posh new pad, with two bedrooms and one bath, is a gem in the heart of West Village. Inside, the home's been extensively renovated, and decked out in only the finest finishes. With an elegant foyer leading to the living and dining rooms, it's stylish yet functional N.Y.C. living at its finest.

The kitchen is done in a monochromatic color scheme for a modern aesthetic. As for the the master suite, it's fancy enough to feel like a luxurious getaway each and every night. 

Keep scrolling through the photos below to see Wright's swanky new digs.

The Main Living Area 

The home flows nicely between each room for an open feel.

The Kitchen

What's black, white, and full of the finest finishes? Robin Wright's new kitchen! Here, you can see the kitchen's windowed cabinetry, as well as its lust-worthy, marble countertops. 

The Living Room

The living room is full of character and leads out onto the terrace for an open, airy feel. 

The Master Bedroom

With plenty of natural lighting and polished hardwood floors, Wright certainly has a peaceful respite to come home to every night. 

