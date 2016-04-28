Nick and Vanessa Lachey List California Mansion for $3.96 Million—See Inside

Former 98 Degrees boy bander Nick Lachey is gearing up for his upcoming summer reunion tour, which means he's got quite a bit to accomplish before his concert schedule is in full swing. At the top of his to-do list? Selling he and wife Vanessa Lachey’s Encino, Calif., home, Zillow reports. Priced at $3.995 million, the mansion’s many bedrooms, massive master suite, in-home theater, chef’s kitchen, and giant outdoor pool are sure to make it a hot commodity on the housing market.

Want to know what it's like to live like an A-list couple? See for yourself in photos below.