Nick and Vanessa Lachey List California Mansion for $3.96 Million—See Inside

Former 98 Degrees boy bander Nick Lachey is gearing up for his upcoming summer reunion tour, which means he's got quite a bit to accomplish before his concert schedule is in full swing. At the top of his to-do list? Selling he and wife Vanessa Lachey’s Encino, Calif., home, Zillow reports. Priced at $3.995 million, the mansion’s many bedrooms, massive master suite, in-home theater, chef’s kitchen, and giant outdoor pool are sure to make it a hot commodity on the housing market.

Want to know what it's like to live like an A-list couple? See for yourself in photos below. 

The In-Home Theater 

Based on Nick's love of sports, we're guessing this was a great space for the guys to watch the game—and for the whole fam to meet for movie nights. 

The Sitting Room

With expansive windows and a relaxed color scheme, this serene sitting area makes us want to curl up with a good book by the fireplace.

The Courtyard 

The festive outdoor area is great for hosting guests poolside. 

The Backyard

Playtime is a breeze in this backyard space, complete with a playground for the kiddos.

The Pool 

The pool, with surrounding seating and a fire pit nearby, is a party waiting to happen.

Outside the Home

The view from outside is absolutely grand—and definitely hints at the luxurious living experience inside. 

