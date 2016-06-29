Nick And Vanessa Lachey Just Purchased Jenni Rivera’s $4.15 Million Mansion

Former 98 Degrees boy bander, Nick Lachey, and wife Vanessa Minnillo-Lachey have just scooped up a beauty of a home. Located in Encino, Calif., the mansion was previously owned by the late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera. Now, the Lachey family and their two kids—Camden, 3, and 1-year-old Brooklyn—are making the French-Normandy style house their own.

The couple, who sold their former Encino, Calif., pad back in April, have found themselves a winner, Trulia reports: Inside the 10,000-square-foot estate, the Lacheys can expect a whole gamut of gorgeous rooms, including a gourmet chef's kitchen, a home office, dual master suites, a great room with high ceilings, and a bar. Outside, there's a pool for the kiddos, with its own waterfall, and a hiking trail for taking in the beautiful valley views. Keep scrolling for a closer look inside. 

Outside the Home

The brick home, with an expansive driveway and fountain, has some serious curb appeal.

The Kitchen

We're sure Vanessa—who loves to cook—was sold at the sight of this state-of-the-art kitchen. 

The Pool

Lazy pool days with the kids are just a walk away with this convenient on-site swimming area.

The Main Living Area 

Here, you can get a good glimpse at the home's open-concept floor plan.

The Master Bath

This grand, walk-up tub offers a spa-like experience right at home.

The TV Room

Snuggling up on the couch is a cozy experience in this lush sitting area. 

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom, with hardwood floors and French doors, offers a chic escape at the end of the day.

