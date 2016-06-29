Nick And Vanessa Lachey Just Purchased Jenni Rivera’s $4.15 Million Mansion

Former 98 Degrees boy bander, Nick Lachey, and wife Vanessa Minnillo-Lachey have just scooped up a beauty of a home. Located in Encino, Calif., the mansion was previously owned by the late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera. Now, the Lachey family and their two kids—Camden, 3, and 1-year-old Brooklyn—are making the French-Normandy style house their own.

The couple, who sold their former Encino, Calif., pad back in April, have found themselves a winner, Trulia reports: Inside the 10,000-square-foot estate, the Lacheys can expect a whole gamut of gorgeous rooms, including a gourmet chef's kitchen, a home office, dual master suites, a great room with high ceilings, and a bar. Outside, there's a pool for the kiddos, with its own waterfall, and a hiking trail for taking in the beautiful valley views. Keep scrolling for a closer look inside.