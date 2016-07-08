See Inside Lindsey Vonn's $3.55-Million Posh SoCal Mansion

The saying, "When you've seen one, you've seen them all," doesn't apply when referring to tricked out celebrity homes. Take, for instance, how we're still thinking about the posh pad two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently purchased—so much so we thought you, too, should have an inside look at the two-story home the athlete put down $3.55 million for in May.

Boasting 4,018-square-feet of pure luxury, Vonn's new place was built just this year and has everything her need-for-speed heart could desire. In addition to four bedrooms, five baths, and a custom Miton Italian kitchen, the contemporary-style home also has 7-inch white oak custom flooring, decorative suspended ceilings, and multiple fireplaces, Trulia reports. To see the gorgeous West Hollywood Hills home for yourself, keep scrolling through the photos below.

The Main Living Area

The Main Living Area

Here, you get an idea of the home's open-concept floor plan, which creates an airy feel throughout. 

The Bedroom

The Bedroom

After returning home from a long day of training, Vonn can count on curling up in these cozy sleeping quarters. 

The Terrace

The Terrace

The home comes with this terrace just off the master bedroom. 

The Master Bathroom

The Master Bathroom

The all-white color scheme gives this bathroom a relaxed feel for a serene, spa-like escape.

The Outdoor Pool Area

The Outdoor Pool Area

With room enough for seating on the deck surrounding the pool and a connecting hot tub, this space is an L.A. pool party waiting to happen.

The Home's Exterior

The Home's Exterior

With a modern design for a contemporary feel, this home is as gorgeous outside as it is on the inside. 

