See Inside Lindsey Vonn's $3.55-Million Posh SoCal Mansion

The saying, "When you've seen one, you've seen them all," doesn't apply when referring to tricked out celebrity homes. Take, for instance, how we're still thinking about the posh pad two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently purchased—so much so we thought you, too, should have an inside look at the two-story home the athlete put down $3.55 million for in May.

Boasting 4,018-square-feet of pure luxury, Vonn's new place was built just this year and has everything her need-for-speed heart could desire. In addition to four bedrooms, five baths, and a custom Miton Italian kitchen, the contemporary-style home also has 7-inch white oak custom flooring, decorative suspended ceilings, and multiple fireplaces, Trulia reports. To see the gorgeous West Hollywood Hills home for yourself, keep scrolling through the photos below.