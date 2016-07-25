See Inside Kourtney Kardashian's $6,000-a-Night Nantucket Vacation Home 

Trendsetter Kourtney Kardashian is known for her love of interior design and gorgeous homes. This past weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star scooped up a complementary stay in a $6,000-a-night home in Nantucket, Mass., courtesy of Airbnb.

Inside the seaside estate, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters enjoyed endless amenities, including a spacious kitchen, in-home theater, game room with a pool table and pinball machine, and a large pool and hot tub just outside. 

While there, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the home. In the photo (above), the 37-year-old is seen standing in front of the four-bedroom, six-bath mansion with her hands making peace signs in the air, clearly enjoying herself. Keep scrolling to see inside her posh stay. 

 

 

The Living Room

This living room has a fireplace and wooden ceiling beams for a cozy cabin feel.

The Kitchen

The kitchen has everything a star could need to whip up five-star meals on vacation.

The Master Bedroom

The charm in this comfy master is undeniable. With a window seat and exposed ceiling beams, the room takes on a rustic feel for a cabin-like experience.

The Guest Bedroom

This family-friendly home comes with plenty of sleeping quarters for housing guests. These cozy twin beds could easily have been where Kardashian's kiddos, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, stayed during their Nantucket stay.

In-Home Gym

The in-home gym is equipped with everything Kardashian could need for a sweaty at-home workout.

The Study

This giant room, with high ceilings, expansive windows, and built-in shelving, makes for a peaceful space to curl up with a good book.

An Aerial View

We cannot get over this gorgeous view of the home, which shows off the giant pool area.

