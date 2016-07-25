See Inside Kourtney Kardashian's $6,000-a-Night Nantucket Vacation Home 

Trendsetter Kourtney Kardashian is known for her love of interior design and gorgeous homes. This past weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star scooped up a complementary stay in a $6,000-a-night home in Nantucket, Mass., courtesy of Airbnb.

Inside the seaside estate, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters enjoyed endless amenities, including a spacious kitchen, in-home theater, game room with a pool table and pinball machine, and a large pool and hot tub just outside.

Missing Nantucket! Thank you @airbnb for the gift of this unforgettable vacation. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:57am PDT

While there, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the home. In the photo (above), the 37-year-old is seen standing in front of the four-bedroom, six-bath mansion with her hands making peace signs in the air, clearly enjoying herself. Keep scrolling to see inside her posh stay.