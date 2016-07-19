Kevin Jonas Just Listed His Stunning New Jersey Mansion for $2.3 Million—See Inside!

Kevin Jonas is making moves. And, by moves, we mean he's got plans of moving out of his $2.3-million New Jersey mansion. The former Jonas Brothers band member and his wife, Danielle Deleasa, currently expecting the couple's second child, built the Hamptons-style home on a 2.5-acre plot of land. But now, the Jonases and their two-year-old daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, are preparing for their new family member by putting their home up for sale.

Inside the six-bedroom, six-bath house, which boasts 7,390-square-feet of pure luxury, interested buyers can expect endless amenities, including a Savant Smart Home System and Stealth speakers throughout. Jonas made sure to include a top-of-the-line kitchen, 1,500-bottle wine cellar, cigar lounge, in-home gym, and a formal dining room—just to name a few of the awesome perks.

Want to see Jonas's decked out digs for yourself? We don't blame you. Keep scrolling to see all of its incredible amenities below.