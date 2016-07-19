Kevin Jonas Just Listed His Stunning New Jersey Mansion for $2.3 Million—See Inside!

Kevin Jonas is making moves. And, by moves, we mean he's got plans of moving out of his $2.3-million New Jersey mansion. The former Jonas Brothers band member and his wife, Danielle Deleasa, currently expecting the couple's second child, built the Hamptons-style home on a 2.5-acre plot of land. But now, the Jonases and their two-year-old daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, are preparing for their new family member by putting their home up for sale.

Inside the six-bedroom, six-bath house, which boasts 7,390-square-feet of pure luxury, interested buyers can expect endless amenities, including a Savant Smart Home System and Stealth speakers throughout. Jonas made sure to include a top-of-the-line kitchen, 1,500-bottle wine cellar, cigar lounge, in-home gym, and a formal dining room—just to name a few of the awesome perks. 

Want to see Jonas's decked out digs for yourself? We don't blame you. Keep scrolling to see all of its incredible amenities below.

The Master Bedroom

This cozy bedroom, with hardwood floors and a bright, white color scheme, exudes elegance.

Outside the Home

The home's gorgeous exterior hints at the lavish living experience inside. 

The Dining Room 

Here, we get a look at Jonas's stunning dining area, featuring the on-display wine cellar.

The Pool

This backyard area is a family-friendly retreat.

The Kitchen

We're sure the Jonases had no trouble whipping up five-star meals in this professional-grade chef's kitchen. 

The Living Room

Family movie nights are as cozy as can be in this lush living room. 

