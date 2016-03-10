Kesha Is Selling Her Nashville Home—See Inside the Pad Here

Pop star Kesha is selling her Nashville pad for $1.5 million, and Zillow reports the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home may already have a buyer. "Tik Tok," anyone?

Boasting 4,800-square-feet of living space, the home's open-concept floor plan makes it the ultimate entertaining space. Given its beautiful interior and luxurious amenities, which include a giant kitchen, serene courtyard, and hot tub, the home's pending sale is sure to be signed and sealed in no time.

After all, who wouldn't want to live in this gorgeous Nashville getaway? With vaulted ceilings, Brazilian cherry wood floors, and expansive windows, the home easily transitions from posh party pad to serene oasis. See for yourself with detailed shots of the home below. Just be warned, if you're anything like us, you're guaranteed to be green with real-estate envy in an instant.

