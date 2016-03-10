Kesha Is Selling Her Nashville Home—See Inside the Pad Here

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Mar 10, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Pop star Kesha is selling her Nashville pad for $1.5 million, and Zillow reports the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home may already have a buyer. "Tik Tok," anyone?

Boasting 4,800-square-feet of living space, the home's open-concept floor plan makes it the ultimate entertaining space. Given its beautiful interior and luxurious amenities, which include a giant kitchen, serene courtyard, and hot tub, the home's pending sale is sure to be signed and sealed in no time.

After all, who wouldn't want to live in this gorgeous Nashville getaway? With vaulted ceilings, Brazilian cherry wood floors, and expansive windows, the home easily transitions from posh party pad to serene oasis. See for yourself with detailed shots of the home below. Just be warned, if you're anything like us, you're guaranteed to be green with real-estate envy in an instant.

The Main Floor

The main floor has an open-concept floor plan for an airy feel.

The Dining Area

The dining area is connected to the kitchen for easy and accessible dinner parties. 

The Kitchen

The home’s next owner will for sure be the host with the most in this kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances and endless countertop space.

The Living Room

Another room with expansive windows that let in plenty of sunlight.

The Master Suite

The house's master suite—complete with hardwood floors and high ceilings—offers the perfect space to unwind.

The Master Bath

Those looking to invest in the home will have access to this spacious master bath, which means they can also primp like Kesha, too.

Outside the Home

This backwoods-style living offers a serene escape from everyday life. 

The Deck

Time to get your grill on! Future homeowners can expect the best spot to BBQ with friends just outside. 

The Courtyard

Outside, there’s an in-ground hot tub—definitely the icing on the cake of an already fabulous home! 

