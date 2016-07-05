See Inside the Home Kendall Jenner Just Bought from Emily Blunt for $6.5 Million

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just sold their L.A. mansion to none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Initially, Blunt and Krasinski had listed the home at $8 million, but according to Trulia, Jenner ended up buying the pad for $6.5 million.

Boasting 4,800-square feet, the Hollywood Hills West home has stunning views of the city, a lavish layout featuring indoor and outdoor living spaces, a top-of-the-line kitchen, expansive windows, a rooftop deck, and a swimming pool. Basically, Jenner, 20, just upped our real estate #goals with this super swanky, six-bedroom, five-bath estate. Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous home for yourself in the photos below.