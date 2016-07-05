See Inside the Home Kendall Jenner Just Bought from Emily Blunt for $6.5 Million

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just sold their L.A. mansion to none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Initially, Blunt and Krasinski had listed the home at $8 million, but according to Trulia, Jenner ended up buying the pad for $6.5 million.

Boasting 4,800-square feet, the Hollywood Hills West home has stunning views of the city, a lavish layout featuring indoor and outdoor living spaces, a top-of-the-line kitchen, expansive windows, a rooftop deck, and a swimming pool. Basically, Jenner, 20, just upped our real estate #goals with this super swanky, six-bedroom, five-bath estate. Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous home for yourself in the photos below.

The Walk-In Closet

Jenner certainly found a good home for all her designer duds in this chic walk-in closet.

The Living Room

The exposed brick wall makes this room feel cozy and chic. 

The Dining Room

We love this view outdoors from the eating area.

The Bedroom

In these cozy sleeping quarters, Jenner can rest up after returning home from her modeling gigs. 

The Sitting Room

Floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors make this a great gathering space for the entire Kardashian clan. 

The Kitchen

All-white-everything gives this kitchen a clean, fresh feel. Top-of-the-line appliances make the space especially posh.

The Master Bathroom

The all-white color scheme gives this bathroom a relaxed feel for a serene, spa-like escape.

The Study

A stylish study for Jenner to schedule her many upcoming business ventures in peace.

Outdoor Dining Area

The home comes complete with a rooftop deck, featuring this enviable eating area for dining outdoors.

The Rooftop Deck

Of course, we can expect to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan getting some sun on this rooftop deck in future episodes of their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Pool

This pool area is the perfect backdrop to bikini-clad Instagram selfies featuring the Kardashian-Jenner girls.

 

The Courtyard

One more view of this gorgeous pool area because it's just so, well, gorgeous!

