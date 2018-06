While Jennifer Lopez may look back fondly on her humble "Jenny from the Block" beginnings, her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion is anything but quaint.

Our friends at People got an exclusive look inside look the singer's home, currently on the market for $12.5 million. Inside, the 46-year-old mom of two has everything from a grand chef's kitchen to a massive walk-in closet, while outside, J.Lo's got access to a giant in-ground pool with the most scenic views you can imagine.

VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez

For a sneak peek at the sophisticatedly modern home, click the photo above, and to see the home in its full glory, visit people.com.