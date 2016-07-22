Go Inside Nick Jonas's $5,000-a-Night Hamptons Vacation Home

These days, Nick Jonas, who describes himself as "a recovering teen star," seems to be getting along just fine—especially as evidenced by a recent photo of his five-star vacation home. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old artist posted an Instagram of himself (below) hanging out at a $5,000-a-night Hamptons Airbnb rental, where he enjoyed some much-deserved rest and relaxation before resuming his Future Now tour alongside Demi Lovato.

Inside the six-bedroom, six-bath home, Jonas enjoyed endless amenities, including a formal sitting room, spacious bedrooms, a recreation room for playing games, a chef's kitchen, and an in-home theater. Outside, there's a heated salt-water pool, plenty of yard space, gorgeous views, and a circular driveway for easy entrance in and out of the home.

To see how the former Jonas Brothers member spends his vacation time, keep scrolling through the photos below. Trust us when we say that Jonas just upped all of our vacation home #goals—in a single stay.