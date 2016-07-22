Go Inside Nick Jonas's $5,000-a-Night Hamptons Vacation Home

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Jul 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

These days, Nick Jonas, who describes himself as "a recovering teen star," seems to be getting along just fine—especially as evidenced by a recent photo of his five-star vacation home. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old artist posted an Instagram of himself (below) hanging out at a $5,000-a-night Hamptons Airbnb rental, where he enjoyed some much-deserved rest and relaxation before resuming his Future Now tour alongside Demi Lovato.

Inside the six-bedroom, six-bath home, Jonas enjoyed endless amenities, including a formal sitting room, spacious bedrooms, a recreation room for playing games, a chef's kitchen, and an in-home theater. Outside, there's a heated salt-water pool, plenty of yard space, gorgeous views, and a circular driveway for easy entrance in and out of the home.

To see how the former Jonas Brothers member spends his vacation time, keep scrolling through the photos below. Trust us when we say that Jonas just upped all of our vacation home #goals—in a single stay.

Outside the Home

In this Instagram photo, Jonas is standing poolside while smoking a cigar. The singer, who's looking more handsome by the day, captioned the 'gram: "There are days without shows, there are never days off. Thanks for getting me to the Hamptons, @lyft!"

The Kitchen

The eat-in kitchen features an island, top-of-the-line appliances, and plenty of space for dining.

The Rec Room

Jonas and company had access to this cool hangout space with a pool table. 

An Aerial View

From these heights, interested renters get a glimpse of the private Hamptons estate and its luscious green lawns.

The Front of the Home

The massive mansion is surrounded by all-things green and gated to ensure a peaceful, private stay.

The In-Home Theater 

Curling up for a movie night couldn't be any cozier in this at-home theater with a lush sectional sofa.

The Backyard

This scenic backyard area provides the perfect outdoor oasis for soaking up some sun poolside. 

The Outdoor Dining Area 

This stylish patio is the perfect place for an outdoor dinner party during summer nights. 

The Pool

Here, we get a full view of the pool area, which looks picturesque next to this impressive estate.

The Formal Sitting Room

With a relaxing neutral color scheme and orange and blue accents, this sitting room is downright pin-worthy. 

The Home's Exterior 

The 6,200-square-foot home has impressive curb appeal thanks to a circular driveway and impeccable landscaping.

