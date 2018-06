See Inside Kris Jenner's New $2.3-Million California Mansion

Kris Jenner is at it again with her latest major purchase. We're not talking about fancy cars, designer handbags, or luxury vacations. This time, the Kardashian momager dropped $2.285 million on another piece of real estate, located in her native Calabasas, Calif., Trulia reports.

Although it hasn't been confirmed which of the Kardashians will reside in the luxury pad, we can be sure Kris and her kids will deck it out in true Kardashian style. (Peek inside Kris's Hidden Hills, Calif., home here and daughter Kourtney's Calabasas pad here.)

As you can see in the pictures, the 4,256-square foot home, located in the luxurious gated community of Oaks of Calabasas, is nothing short of spacious, offering four bedrooms and five baths. With a formal dining room, large family room, and formal living room, Kris's clan will have plenty of space to entertain. As far as finishes go, the home has elegant crown molding throughout, high ceilings, and French doors that give off a romantic, airy feel.

Outside the home, there's a private courtyard with a triple-waterfall pool, spa, and bar area. And when Kris (or whichever Kardashian winds up taking up residence) tires of entertaining, she can retreat to the master suite, which features a giant bathroom and soaking tub—the perfect oasis for the busy mother of six. See photos of the home's interior here.