See Inside Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Incredibly Luxurious $20-Million New York City Apartment   

Gisele Bündchen's over-the-top lifestyle just keeps getting better. On Friday, the Brazilian supermodel walked her best runway walk in a drop-dead gorgeous, glittering gown at the Rio Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony. That same day, news broke that Bündchen and her NFL football star hubby, Tom Brady, purchased a $20-million N.Y.C. apartment that has yet to be built.

Though the apartment's completion is still underway, Trulia reports that the Tribeca home is sure to be a stunner. Designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, the 5,000-square foot home is planned out to provide the best amenities possible. Inside, the deluxe space will feature a cafe, a children’s playroom, exercise studios, a sauna, and a steam room. Outside, the home has a terrace with Hudson River views. Not only that, but Bündchen's family will have access to a private entrance meant for A-list residents only.

Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous images of the to-be home below. Though the pad won't be move-in ready until 2018, we'd say it's definitely a property worth waiting for.