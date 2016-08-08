See Inside Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Incredibly Luxurious $20-Million New York City Apartment   

Anna Hecht
Aug 08, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Gisele Bündchen's over-the-top lifestyle just keeps getting better. On Friday, the Brazilian supermodel walked her best runway walk in a drop-dead gorgeous, glittering gown at the Rio Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony. That same day, news broke that Bündchen and her NFL football star hubby, Tom Brady, purchased a $20-million N.Y.C. apartment that has yet to be built.

Though the apartment's completion is still underway, Trulia reports that the Tribeca home is sure to be a stunner. Designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, the 5,000-square foot home is planned out to provide the best amenities possible. Inside, the deluxe space will feature a cafe, a children’s playroom, exercise studios, a sauna, and a steam room. Outside, the home has a terrace with Hudson River views. Not only that, but Bündchen's family will have access to a private entrance meant for A-list residents only. 

Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous images of the to-be home below. Though the pad won't be move-in ready until 2018, we'd say it's definitely a property worth waiting for. 

The Master Bathroom

Bündchen and Brady will have no trouble prepping for red carpet events in this stunner of a bathroom.

The Kitchen

This cooking space, with modern finishes and top-of-the-line appliances, will surely be a charming space for both entertaining and feeding the kiddos: Vivian Brady, 3, and Benjamin Brady, 6.

The Study

The study looks out over the Hudson River and offers relaxing views for getting work done in a serene space.

The Apartment's Exterior

Here, we get a view of Bundchen's new waterfront home. The apartment's grand exterior hints at the luxurious living experience inside.

The Dining Area

The kitchen layout flows openly into the dining room for a spacious, airy feel throughout.

The Living Room

Here, the whole Brady clan can sit down for a movie night.

The Formal Dining Room

This space, with hardwood floors and expansive windows, is a dinner party waiting to happen.

The Sitting Room

Sitting down to chat with friends is a chic experience in this spacious living room.

