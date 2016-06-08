Brittany Snow's Newly Decorated L.A. Home Redefines All of Our #HouseGoals

Actress Brittany Snow recently decided to give up Santa Monica rental living in exchange for owning a fully decked out Los Angeles-area home of her own. With the guidance of designer Meghan Noyes and partner Crate & Barrel, Snow got the home of her dreams. With a bright white color scheme, ethnic-inspired textiles, and touches of brass throughout, the star achieved the serene, rustic space she and Noyes envisioned. See the gorgeous, one-of-a-kind home in the photos below.