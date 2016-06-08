Brittany Snow's Newly Decorated L.A. Home Redefines All of Our #HouseGoals

Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel
Anna Hecht
Jun 08, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Actress Brittany Snow recently decided to give up Santa Monica rental living in exchange for owning a fully decked out Los Angeles-area home of her own. With the guidance of designer Meghan Noyes and partner Crate & Barrel, Snow got the home of her dreams. With a bright white color scheme, ethnic-inspired textiles, and touches of brass throughout, the star achieved the serene, rustic space she and Noyes envisioned. See the gorgeous, one-of-a-kind home in the photos below.

1 of 5 Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel

The Master Bedroom 

With hardwood floors and serene white walls, Snow definitely has some chic sleeping quarters. When it comes to her furnishings, we especially adore her cozy queen bed (price varies; crateandbarrel.com) and plush sheepskin throw rug ($159; crateandbarrel.com) placed on the woven bench ($299; crateandbarrel.com) at the foot of the bed.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel

The Courtyard

The well-designed outdoor area is perfect for lounging alone with a good book or carrying on with a few cocktails and great girlfriends. 

3 of 5 Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel

The Sitting Room 

The artfully displayed decor throughout the built-in bookshelves and coffee table gives guests cozying up on the couch (which doubles as a sofa bed, $1,899; crateandbarrel.com) plenty to admire. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel

The Living Room 

This space is open, airy, serene, and totally stylish. We especially love the streamlined fireplace, which serves as the room's focal point, as well as the room's plush sofa ($1,449; crateandbarrel.com).

Advertisement
5 of 5 Scott Clark/Crate and Barrel

The Dining Room

Decorated with a chic chandelier and elegant place settings, the 99-inch dining table ($1,799; crateandbarrel.com) is a dinner party waiting to happen.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!