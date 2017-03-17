Britney Spears Sells Her California Mansion for $7M—Take a Look Inside

Oh, to live like Britney Spears... Spears recently sold her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home for $7 million after dropping the price from $8.995 Million. The estate, which offers 8,456-square feet, could practically qualify as a castle—a perfect fit for a pop princess.

Trulia reports that Spears put the home on the market after purchasing a second Thousand Oaks abode back in October 2015. With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two offices, and a game room (no doubt where Spears's two boys likely spent some time), the family-friendly home offers plenty of space to spread out and live comfortably. There's plenty for adults to appreciate too—high ceilings, arched walkways, scenic views, and gorgeous finishes. Plus, the outdoor entertaining area, which includes a pool and hot tub, makes for the ultimate poolside parties.

The Main Floor

Complete with scenic views, the main floor features a massive open concept floor plan with plenty of natural lighting.

The Walk-In Closet

With built-in storage and plenty of hanging space, this massive walk-in closet could fit our wardrobes. 

View from Outside 

The pool is located just outside for easy access to all the pool-party action.

The Study

This secluded study offers a quiet space to get work done, while still enjoying the view outside. 

Outside the Home

With an expansive lawn and Spanish-style finishings, Spears's soon-to-be former home has quite the curb appeal. 

The Kitchen

The home’s next owner will for sure be the host with the most in this kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances and endless countertop space.

The Living Room

Here, the living room features expansive windows for letting natural lighting into the seating area, as well as extravagant arched walkways and vintage chandeliers for added charm.

The In-Home Theater

With plush seating and a serene color scheme, this is without a doubt the chicest in-home theater we've seen. 

The Guest Bedroom

Guests sleep in style in this spacious guest bedroom.

An Additional Study 

Who wouldn't want to work in this chic space?

The Master Bathroom

In this spacious master bath, you can primp like a pop princess. 

The Formal Sitting Room

As massive as the space may be, it still features plenty of cozy alcoves, like this fireside TV area. 

The Master Bedroom

The house's master suite—complete with hardwood floors and high ceilings—offers the perfect space to unwind.

