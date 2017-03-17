Britney Spears Sells Her California Mansion for $7M—Take a Look Inside

Oh, to live like Britney Spears... Spears recently sold her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home for $7 million after dropping the price from $8.995 Million. The estate, which offers 8,456-square feet, could practically qualify as a castle—a perfect fit for a pop princess.

Trulia reports that Spears put the home on the market after purchasing a second Thousand Oaks abode back in October 2015. With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two offices, and a game room (no doubt where Spears's two boys likely spent some time), the family-friendly home offers plenty of space to spread out and live comfortably. There's plenty for adults to appreciate too—high ceilings, arched walkways, scenic views, and gorgeous finishes. Plus, the outdoor entertaining area, which includes a pool and hot tub, makes for the ultimate poolside parties.

To see for yourself, scroll through the pictures below.