Hope Solo Lists Washington Home for $1.85 Million—See Inside the Lakeside Estate

American soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo has listed her $1.85-million Kirkland, Wash., estate, Zillow reports. Inside the 5,330-square-foot home, there's three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a whole lot of space for entertaining.

Perhaps what we love most about the home is its to-die-for lakeside views coupled with an outdoor pool deck that's surrounded by mountains and trees. A true nature haven, Solo's home is built with large windows on nearly every wall that provide plenty of natural light inside and gorgeous views of the luscious landscape outside.

When it comes to the indoor living space and amenities, interested buyers can expect a professional-grade kitchen with double ovens for cooking up a feast of Olympic proportions. The formal living and dining rooms are spacious enough for hosting larger occasions and parties at the drop of, well, a soccer ball.

Keep scrolling to see the home's interior and enviable lakeside views.