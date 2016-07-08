Hope Solo Lists Washington Home for $1.85 Million—See Inside the Lakeside Estate

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jul 08, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

American soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo has listed her $1.85-million Kirkland, Wash., estate, Zillow reports. Inside the 5,330-square-foot home, there's three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a whole lot of space for entertaining.

Perhaps what we love most about the home is its to-die-for lakeside views coupled with an outdoor pool deck that's surrounded by mountains and trees. A true nature haven, Solo's home is built with large windows on nearly every wall that provide plenty of natural light inside and gorgeous views of the luscious landscape outside.

When it comes to the indoor living space and amenities, interested buyers can expect a professional-grade kitchen with double ovens for cooking up a feast of Olympic proportions. The formal living and dining rooms are spacious enough for hosting larger occasions and parties at the drop of, well, a soccer ball. 

Keep scrolling to see the home's interior and enviable lakeside views.

1 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Home's Exterior

While the home is impressive in size, its exterior is "casual and homey with a cedar shake roof and wood siding," Zillow reports

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Dining Area

With windows lining the walls, this dining area is a nature-filled eating experience. Talk about dinner with a view!

3 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Pool Area

With scenic views, a giant in-ground pool, and a sheltered dining area, this picturesque outdoor area is a pool party waiting to happen.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Basketball/Tennis Court

By the looks of it, Solo isn't just a solo-sport athlete. In addition to playing soccer, we'd say it's likely the Olympian also got her game on in this basketball-slash-tennis court area.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Pool Entrance

Here, we get a glimpse of how the kitchen connects to the pool for easy entertaining when serving poolside snacks to guests.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Living Room

This cozy space looks out over the lake for the most scenic sitting-room experience we've seen.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom, with expansive windows and French doors leading out onto the terrace, offers a serene escape after a long day.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

The Kitchen

Whipping up athlete-approved meals must have been a breeze for Solo in this top-of-the-line kitchen. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Zillow

An Aerial View

With a view as breathtaking as this, we can see why Solo was drawn to the picturesque property. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!