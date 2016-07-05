Gwyneth Paltrow Pays $4.9 Million for Santa Barbara "Fixer Upper"—See Inside

Gwyneth Paltrow just scooped up a Santa Barbara mansion for $4.9 million and, as Trulia reports, the four-bedroom, four-bath home needs a bit of fixing up. Surely, the Oscar winner and tastemaking founder of Goop will put her personal touch on the place and give it the facelift it needs. (Though from the pictures below, we can't quite figure out what, exactly, is in need of fixing.)

Inside, the 5,022-square-foot estate is truly a Venice-inspired Palladian-style escape. Included with the property is a guest house, which has another three beds and three-and-a-half baths, meaning Paltrow will have no trouble housing friends whenever she decides to host.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and arched doorways, the home has a vintage, palace-like feel. Outside, there's a long pool for swimming laps and 2.5 acres of yard space so that Paltrow's kiddos—Moses Martin, 10, and Apple Martin, 12—can stay active outside.

Wherever Paltrow goes, she tends to stay in some seriously stylish homes. The working mom just recently stopped off in Cannes, France, for the Cannes Lions Festival, where she stayed in this fancy, $40-million dollar home, courtesy of Airbnb. If her rental tastes are any indication, this is one renovation we're actually looking forward to. See inside Paltrow's upcoming-project in the photos below.