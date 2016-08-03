See Inside Eva Longoria's Just-Listed Hollywood Hills Home

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Aug 03, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Eva Longoria has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $1.4 million Trulia reports, and we can report that the Mediterranean-style mansion is just as beautiful as the actress herself. Inside the three-bedroom, three-bath house, Longoria has had access to her heart's desire of high-end amenities since first purchasing the property in 2005.

Offering 2,011-square feet, the villa-like home has a spacious living room, professional-grade kitchen, and shaded porch for taking in mountain views. Keep scrolling to see inside Longoria's for-sale estate in all its real estate glory.

1 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Foyer

The foyer features a stone-floored entryway that leads to a spiraling staircase.  

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Kitchen

It's no surprise the Eva's Kitchen author ($21; amazon.com) would have a top-of-the-line kitchen.

3 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Dining Room

This regal space offers a quaint dining experience with surrounding arched windows for added charm.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Master Bathroom

Here, we get a look at the gorgeous master bathroom with its spacious layout and sophisticated finishes.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Terrace

This shaded sleep-in porch offers a serene escape for taking in panoramic views of the Hollywod Hills.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom, with French doors leading out onto the terrace, offers some of the most relaxing sleeping quarters we've seen.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Home's Exterior

Built in 1924, the home offers plenty of privacy as it sits behind a iron gate and is two stories above street level. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!