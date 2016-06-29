Take a Look Inside Christie Brinkley's For-Sale $29.5 Million Hamptons Estate

Christie Brinkley is officially moving out of her ah-mazing Hamptons home and she's asking a cool $29.5 million for the stunning estate.

The supermodel, 62, who's been modeling since the late '70s, has worked hard to earn a living—and it shows. Inside the four-bedroom, five-bath home, which is situated on a 20-plus-acre property, there are all the amenities a family could need.

Built in 1891, the Bridgehampton, N.Y., home was first purchased by Brinkley back in 1998 for $3.2 million, Trulia reports. Inside the 11,037-square-ft. home, there's an oversize kitchen, three fireplaces, a gym, and a double-height main living area. Outside, on the estate's grounds, there's a 50-foot observation tower, as well as an extra guesthouse, complete with a greenhouse conservatory, and a four-car heated garage.

To see the fabulous home, with all its added bell and whistles, keep scrolling through the photos below.

The Home's Exterior 

The Hamptons pad has a seriously grand exterior, which hints at the lavish living experience inside.

The Kitchen

How cute is this kitchen? The country-style aesthetic, combined with professional-grade appliances, makes for a fresh mix of design elements that has us totally obsessed.

The Courtyard

By the looks of this relaxing hot tub area, Brinkley and co. had it made in the shade.

The Formal Sitting Room

This fabulous space, designed to make anyone "ooh" and "ahh," is the chicest sitting room we've seen.

The Property from Afar

The aerial view of the home shows the expansiveness of this 20-acre property.

The Pool

Splish-splash fun is a cinch when relaxing poolside at Brinkley's home.

Outside the Home

Even the home's landscaping has uber-feminine touches that add to its impressive curb appeal. 

