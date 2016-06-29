Take a Look Inside Christie Brinkley's For-Sale $29.5 Million Hamptons Estate

Christie Brinkley is officially moving out of her ah-mazing Hamptons home and she's asking a cool $29.5 million for the stunning estate.

The supermodel, 62, who's been modeling since the late '70s, has worked hard to earn a living—and it shows. Inside the four-bedroom, five-bath home, which is situated on a 20-plus-acre property, there are all the amenities a family could need.

Built in 1891, the Bridgehampton, N.Y., home was first purchased by Brinkley back in 1998 for $3.2 million, Trulia reports. Inside the 11,037-square-ft. home, there's an oversize kitchen, three fireplaces, a gym, and a double-height main living area. Outside, on the estate's grounds, there's a 50-foot observation tower, as well as an extra guesthouse, complete with a greenhouse conservatory, and a four-car heated garage.

To see the fabulous home, with all its added bell and whistles, keep scrolling through the photos below.