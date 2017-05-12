14 Amazingly Dorky Photos of Celebrities Wearing Graduation Gowns

kyliejenner/Instagram
Shalayne Pulia
May 12, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Graduating is not something to be taken lightly. Toiling away in high school hallways or college lecture halls for years on years is the best and worst rollercoaster of emotions. As we enter summer, it's time to toss those caps in the air and celebrate.

In honor of graduation season, we've rounded up several of our best (and brightest) celebrity cap and gown pics from Brooke Shields’s stellar #TBT to Kanye’s honorary doctorate garb. As we go on, we will remember all the times these celebrities decided to give us a sneak peek at one of their proudest moments. Scroll through below.

1 of 14 brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields posted this #TBT of her 1983 graduation from the Dwight Englewood School in New Jersey. The supermodel then attended Princeton where she studied romance languages. 

2 of 14 EmmaWatson/Twitter

Emma Watson

Actress and activist Emma Watson posted this photo to celebrate her graduation from Brown University where she studied English literature (Hermione would have been so proud). She also studied at in England at Oxford University while continuing to pursue her acting career. 

3 of 14 ArielWinter/Twitter

Ariel Winter

This Modern Family star celebrated her graduation from Campbell Hall School private high school in 2016 by posting this sweet family photo to her Twitter. 

4 of 14 harrystyles/Instagram

Harry Styles

This One Directioner (now turned solo artist) celebrated his big sister Gemma's graduation from Sheffield Hallam University in 2013 with this funny sibling Instagram.

5 of 14 HughJackman/Twitter

Hugh Jackman

To help the class of 2016 celebrate, Hugh Jackman posted this #TBT from his graduation shoot. 

6 of 14 gabbycvdouglas/Instagram

Gabby Douglas

This Olympic gymnast had a superstar classmate in Zendaya. The two graduated from Oak Park High School in California back in 2015 when Douglas posted this Insta complete with caption "not gonna lie. it was tough to balance school and gym.. but i did it! kno when u set ur mind to achieve something u can do it..."

7 of 14 chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen posted this proud pic of hubby John Legend when he received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in 2014. The Grammy-winning recording artist also gave the commencement address the same year.

8 of 14 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye

A proud Kim K posted this Instagram of Kanye when he received an honorary doctorate from the Art Institute of Chicago in 2015. Her caption read: "Dr. Kanye West!!!!!!! I'm so proud of you baby & I know your mom would be so proud too!!!!" 

9 of 14 MICHAEL DUNLEA/Getty

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge graduated with a degree in art history from the University of St Andrews in 2005, where she met Prince William. 

10 of 14 Tim Graham/Getty

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge graduated from the University of St Andrews with a degree in geography. 

11 of 14 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney posted this sweet Instagram from her high school graduation as a #TBT featuring her late father Robert Kardashian last June. She attended an all-girls Catholic high school in LA.

12 of 14 ColeSprouse/Twitter

The Sprouse Twins

Former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse graduated from NYU last May with degrees in archaeology and video game design respectively. Cole currently plays Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale

13 of 14 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Jenner/Kardashian krew posted this Instagram after graduating from Laurel Springs High School in 2015 with a sweet thank you to her mom in the caption. 

14 of 14 zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya

Zendaya graduated from Oak Park High School in California (along with Gabby Douglas) in 2015. Her inspiring caption for this Instagram congratulated the class of 2015. She also wrote: "Please remember knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we have the privilege of receiving...don't take that for granted."

