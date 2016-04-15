Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo List N.Y.C. Loft for $5.5 Million—Take a Look Inside 

If you've got $5.5 million to spare, you can live like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. The expectant couple is selling their one-bedroom loft located in the heart of SoHo, which offers 2,800-square feet in an elegant cast-iron building from the early 1900s. Inside, the space features high ceilings, expansive windows, a giant 60-foot living room, exposed brick, and a spacious open-concept floor plan for entertaining guests.

As reported by StreetEasy, Levine and Prinsloo's soon-to-be-former space comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances, an oversize master bedroom, and a walk-in closet. Unsurprisingly, our standards for city living skyrocketed after seeing the lavish space. Take a closer look at the home's interior by clicking the photo above.