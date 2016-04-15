Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo List N.Y.C. Loft for $5.5 Million—Take a Look Inside 

Anna Hecht
Apr 15, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
<p>The Main Living Area&nbsp;</p>
The Main Living Area 

This multi-use area is perfect for relaxing and spacious enough for a dance party to show off your moves like Jagger. 

<p>The Rec Room</p>
The Rec Room

An extension of the living room, this versatile space can be transformed to suit your needs.

<p>The Kitchen</p>
The Kitchen

An open-concept kitchen makes cooking and entertaining guests a breeze.

<p>The Master Bedroom</p>
The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom—complete with high ceilings, huge windows, and wood flooring—is the perfect space to relax after a long day.

<p>The Master Bathroom</p>
The Master Bathroom

One look at this bathroom and two words come to mind: spa day. 

