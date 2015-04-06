On the Phone with Tina Fey

"We were having a dirty limerick contest in the writers’ room. A lot of the actors who play the background writers are friends of mine, so we hang out between takes. They’re all really really dirty. What we do is somebody will pick the opening line like, 'There once was a man from Delaware,' and then you have to fill in the rest of the dirty limerick."
Tina Fey
Hair Raising
"We’re on the set in my fake office getting ready to shoot the first scene of the day. This is Guy (pronounced 'Gee'), the French hair dude who does my hair. He is the awesomest, weirdest dude ever."
Tina Fey
Snack Attack
"I was reading an outline for episode 117 and talking to our line producer about set changes, and then I went to look for snacks. So that’s what I was doing at that moment. Every time you call I sound so boring!"
Tina Fey
Working Conditions
The writer’s room is pretty fun. There are nights when we’re here 'til four in the morning finishing scenes, but compared to Saturday Night Live it’s a little more humane. We’re joking too because I have to take a picture of this and this is the most boring room with a very lovely but tired, neutrally dressed group of people. There’s a lot of browns and tans and a little bit of burgundy."
Tina Fey
Sex-y Surroundings
"The edit room. None of these places are glamorous looking! They’re very boring. They used to shoot Sex and the City in this same studio, and we have their old wardrobe room and stuff, but these offices are so plain. I can’t believe that something as fabulous as Sex and the City came out of this building."
Tina Fey
That's My Baby
"The show is my other baby. Sadly my actual baby is at home. My husband is home with her today. He wrote the theme music for the show and he scores all the episodes. He was also in the music department at SNL, but we actually met long before that in Chicago. The 30 Rock producers were like, 'Oh we’re gonna hire your husband.' And I was like 'Ok!'"
Tina Fey
Screening Shot
"We decided that we’re going to screen this week’s episode for our crew. And give them some beer. I don’t even drink beer but that’s my goal tonight, to have one half of one beer. Then I’ll have a headache. Hopefully we’ll be done in time for me to have dinner with my husband at home. We got our babysitter to stay later. She thinks that we’re working late, but I don’t think we told her about the part where we’re eating pizza."
-To see more of Tina's backstage pics, pick up the May issue of In Style magazine.
Tina Fey
