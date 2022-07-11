Phoebe Dynevor Dyed Her Fiery Red Hair Chocolate Brown

You may know Phoebe Dynevor for lighting up your screen as the passionate, red-headed Daphne on Netflix's Bridgerton, but recently (off-screen, at least), she decided to switch things up. Taking inspiration from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson, the actress tried on an expensive brunette color and wispy curtain bangs for summer — and she debuted the dye job in the most low-key way.

On Sunday, Phoebe posted a series of photos to Instagram detailing a trip to Cairo, Egypt. Calling no attention to her hair's new hue, Dynevor simply let her locks do all the talking by including a casual selfie showcasing the brunette color as the second slide in the carousel. The last inclusion in the dump also gave followers a glimpse at the transformation through a mirror selfie, which showed the star posing in a black spaghetti-strap babydoll tank top paired with army green pants, tan shoes, and black sunglasses.

Phoebe's Instagram post marked her first return to the social platform since speaking out about the overturning of the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade, on June 24. Sharing a photo of the current Supreme Court justices, the actress got candid about how she felt by calling the decision "utterly heartbreaking."

"​​I am angry. Men banning access for women to get SAFE abortion is backward and wrong," Phoebe wrote. "It renders women across America helpless. It's a constitutional right for an American to bear arms but not for a woman to choose what happens to her body. I can't comprehend the harm this is doing."