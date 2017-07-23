Remember Philip Seymour Hoffman on His Birthday with the Actor's Most Incredible Movie Performances

Today we remember the talented actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who would have celebrated his 50th birthday. The star passed away in February 2014 at the young age of 46.

While Hoffman has passed, his incredible legacy remains. The actor managed to make a lasting impression with small parts like the vulnerable Scotty J. in Boogie Nights and the knowing servant Brandt in The Big Lebowski before landing leading roles of his own. From Capote to The Savages, Charlie Wilson’s War to The Master, this acclaimed star completely transformed for each role, transfixing audiences with his thrilling performances.

Critics seemed to agree: Hoffman took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2006 for the crime drama biopic Capote, and was nominated three more times in his extensive film career.

On what would have been his 50th birthday, we’re remembering the talented star with a look back at his most memorable roles, from Boogie Nights in 1997 to The Hunger Games in 2015. Rest in peace, Philip.