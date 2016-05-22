14 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Peyton List

There’s never a dull moment in the world of Peyton List. When the 18-year-old star isn’t filming her hit Disney Channel series, Bunk’d, she’s busy hanging out with the cool kids at music festivals or documenting her red carpet events on Snapchat. List keeps her fans so entertained that she’s already racked up seven million Instagram followers—and she’s only going up from here.

We recently sat down to interview List for InStyle’s June issue—on newsstands and available for digital download now—and the star was ready to spill her truest thoughts on all things fashion, beauty, and social media. Here, List shares 14 fun facts about herself.

Top Wardrobe Rule: "There are three body parts you can show: cleavage, stomach, and legs," says List. "But if you're showing all three at once, it's not appropriate to go out."

Style Mantra: “I don’t want to be boring, and I never want people to think it’s a snoozefest. I want to find the middle point between looking classic and also trying something new.”

Dream Designer: "Carolina Herrera. Her pieces are effortless and really feminine."

BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Go-To Shops: "Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's. I like mixing high-end finds with less expensive items. I've been known to pair an outfit from Forever 21 with Chanel shoes."

Trends She’s Loving: "I'm gravitating toward jumpsuits and matching skirt and top sets. I've been wearing a lot of monochrome looks too."

RELATED: See Peyton List's Exclusive Kids Choice Awards Photo Diary

Biggest Splurge Yet: “Chanel oxfords that I wear all the time. I get my money’s worth out of them because I wear them so much. One of my favorite lines that my character said on the show was, 'God, I know you must be out there, because I have all of these shoes.' And it cuts to her surrounded by shoes. That’s so me."

Street Style Must-Have: “High-waisted jeans from Hudson, Joe’s, and L’Agence. I cannot wear low-waisted pants—I’m constantly pulling them up. Really, I’m most comfortable in a high-waisted bottom with a crop top. If I’m feeling good and I’ve been working out a lot, then I’ll wear it with no jacket—but if not, I’ll drape something over my shoulders.”

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection; Jenny Anderson/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

What You’ll Never Catch Her Wearing: "Anything super low-cut. I have more booty than boobs."

Red-Carpet Secret Weapon: "A mini lint brush is always in my purse."

Best Beauty Hack: "If my face gets shiny while I'm out, I pat my skin with a disposable toilet seat cover from the bathroom. It works like an oil-blotting sheet."

Ultimate Throwback Goals: "I'm obsessed with the styles of the '50s and '60s. Everyone was so polished. It's a step up from the comfy North Face and jeans look a lot of people default to now."

Michael Stewart/GC Images

RELATED: Peyton List's Festival Beauty Philosophy at Coachella? Distract from the Sweat!

Style Icon: “Blake Lively. She’s very classic and elegant, and always looks just flawless. I’ve loved her ever since the Gossip Girl days. Her style on that show was so perfect, and it still meets up with today’s fashion even when I go back and watch it now. It’s just so good.”

Where She Turns for Fashion Inspo: "I follow street-style bloggers like Marni Reisender of Style on the Rise and Julia Engel of Gal Meets Glam, and I rip out images from magazines for a mood board I keep on my bedroom wall."

Most-Used Filter: “Lately I’ve been liking no filter, just really good natural light. I want my Instagrams to be pretty true to what I look like when I meet people in person.”