See Peyton List's Exclusive Kids' Choice Awards Photo Diary 

When Peyton List hit the red carpet at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the star of Disney’s series Bunk’d knew that it would be a night to remember. And she was ready for whatever the green-slime-filled award show had in store. We teamed up with List to get a behind-the-scenes look at her night, from the start-to-finish primping process to hitting the red carpet with stars like Heidi Klum and Instagram-famous pup, Jiff. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary for InStyle.

