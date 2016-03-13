See Peyton List's Exclusive Kids' Choice Awards Photo Diary 

Courtesy Peyton List
Samantha Simon
Mar 13, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

When Peyton List hit the red carpet at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the star of Disney’s series Bunk’d knew that it would be a night to remember. And she was ready for whatever the green-slime-filled award show had in store. We teamed up with List to get a behind-the-scenes look at her night, from the start-to-finish primping process to hitting the red carpet with stars like Heidi Klum and Instagram-famous pup, Jiff. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary for InStyle.

1 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Decisions, Decisons

"It’s the morning of the KCA’s, and I want to choose bright accessories to stand out against the black Nicole Miller jumpsuit that I'm going to wear."

2 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

More Accessories

"And then, of course, there's the decision of which jewelry to pick! I ended up choosing a Coomi necklace with Ippolita earrings."

3 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Getting Glam

"When you’re running late, sometimes you need to call on all the hands in your house! While I applied my lip, I had help clasping my necklace and putting the finishing touches on my eyeliner." 

4 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Final Touches

"My favorite part of today’s look? The bold eye."

5 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Crowd Sourcing

"When you can’t make up your mind about which shoe to choose, you post a photo to SnapChat and ask the fans. Almost everyone chose the turquoise Rene Caovilla heels, so those are the ones that I walked out the door wearing. Thanks guys!"

6 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

A Quick Pose

"All dressed and ready to go, I made sure to snap a photo in my backyard before walking out the door. I ended up going with this black Stella McCartney purse because it has such colorful details."

7 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

But first, a snack.

"The calm before the storm! Munching on some mini chocolate-chip cookies before heading into the show."

8 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Heading Inside

"We just arrived, and I’m about to hit the orange carpet and meet up with all my friends and fans. Awards shows like the KCA’s feel like a reunion with all my friends from different shows in one big room. I wonder who will get slimed—I hope not me!"

9 of 16 Courtesy of Peyton List

Pre-Red Carpet Run-In

"Didn’t even walk in yet, but I already found my gorgeous friend Yara Shahidi. I'm in love with her outfit!"

10 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Selfies with Fans

"My favorite part of any award show is meeting all the fans, and the KCA’s are the one event I look forward to all year."

11 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Twinning on the Orange Carpet

"My date for the day is my twin brother, Spencer."

12 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Orange Carpet Chaos

"Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the carpet—aka, the part no one really sees. There's lots of light, heat, people running around, and photographers screaming, 'Peyton, over here!'  or 'Over the shoulder, Peyton!'”  

13 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

A Canine Candid

"Reunion with @Jiffpom! I met him once before at an airport, and it was so fun seeing him again—especially because he was all dressed up in a bow tie."

14 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Unrequited Puppy Love

"Denied! I guess that Jiff didn’t vote for Jessie."

15 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

"It was so cool meeting Heidi Klum (and her daughter Leni!). I told Heidi that I’ve watched her on Project Runway for years, and then she told me that she loved watching me grow up on TV."

16 of 16 Courtesy Peyton List

Show time

"And we're off. Time to head inside—hope you've had fun following along!"

