Petra Flannery
Celebrity
Petra Flannery
Videos
The
InStyle
Awards Delivered the Sparkliest Instagrams Ever
Oct 24, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Clothing
12 Pieces Emilia Clarke's Stylist Deems a Must-Have
Sep 22, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Fashion
4 Festival-Dressing Tips from Gwen Stefani's Stylist
Mar 23, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
See Zoe Saldana's
Star Trek Into Darkness
Fashion Show
May 16, 2013 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
Zoe Saldana's Stylist: How to Freshen Your Wardrobe Right Now
Apr 13, 2013 @ 10:30 am
Golden Globes
Emma Stone's Best Look so Far -- According To Her Stylist
Mar 29, 2013 @ 7:30 am
Movies
Andrew Garfield on Dressing Up: 'After A While, You Crave Pajamas'
Jun 30, 2012 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Movies
Emma Stone's Custom Dress: Designer Andrew Gn Explains
Jun 22, 2012 @ 12:15 pm
