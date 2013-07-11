Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts and More Celebrate Detail at the Persol Magnificent Obsessions VIP Opening Dinner

"Incredible" was the word guests like Emma Roberts (in Edition by Georges Chakra), Zosia Mamet (in vintage Stone Fox Bride) and Emmy Rossum (in Carolina Herrera) used to describe the VIP dinner that celebrated the opening of the Persol Magnificent Obsessions: 30 Stories of Craftsmanship in Film exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens last night. The exhibition features costumes, set notes, scripts and other artifacts from films where obsession was key to their successes. "[Obsession] is a word that means to those of us that are challenged when it comes to knowing when to stop, sometimes it's OK,” said costume designer and dinner honoree Julie Weiss, whose work from Frida and Twelve Monkeys is part of the curation. And we were equally “obsessed” with how the museum decided to launch the exhibition. Students from Gao's Kung Fu Academy performed a martial arts show (Master Gao trained the cast of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a movie in the exhibit) and lavish food was served, including two courses (a chopped Chinese salad and choice of petit filet or vegetable ravioli), followed by mini spicy doughnuts, cake pops, and lemon tarts for dessert. Anna Kendrick (in Chaiken) was moved. "I think I'm going to cry," Kendrick told InStyle.com of the exhibit."It's amazing." Click to take an inside look. The exhibit will run through November 10, visit movingimage.us for more.

Emma Roberts

Roberts (in Edition by Georges Chakra ensemble and Tory Burch clutch) admired the gold in the mirrors of the museum door before entering the Persol Magnificent Obsessions: 30 Stories of Craftsmanship in Film exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. "I'm like a little kid, looking at myself!" she mused.
Zosia Mamet

Mamet, wearing a vintage Stone Fox Bride jumpsuit, couldn't contain her excitement during her first visit to the museum. "I'm stoked to see the exhibit," she told reporters outside.
Anna Kendrick

"I'm really moved and inspired by Jennifer Connelly's work," Kendrick (in Chaiken) told InStyle.com while viewing artifacts from Requiem for a Dream, A Beautiful Mind and Virginia inside the exhibit. "It's really challenging and beautiful."
Emmy Rossum

The Charlie Kaufman exhibit on Being John Malkovich was what Emmy Rossum, dressed in Carolina Herrera, was looking most forward to. "I think that will be really fun!" she told InStyle.com.
Julie Weiss

“What is extraordinary is seeing the other work,” said costume designer Julie Weiss, who was honored at the dinner and her work on Frida and Twelve Monkeys is featured in the exhibition. “To be able to come here and enjoy the works of my colleagues, of our colleagues, that we're together. And that's an honor. It's very exciting.”
Liev Schreiber

Schreiber, dressed in a Calvin Klein suit, was also present at the exhibit and later explored the Dracula costumes, part of the Eiko Ishioka exhibit, with actress Emmy Rossum.
Persol Magnificent Obsessions: 30 Stories of Craftsmanship in Film

The exhibit features costumes, set notes, scripts and other fascinating artifacts curated from some of Hollywood’s iconic films including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Apocalypse Now, and more. The exhibit will run until November 10, visit movingimage.us to learn more.

