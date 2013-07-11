Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts and More Celebrate Detail at the Persol Magnificent Obsessions VIP Opening Dinner

"Incredible" was the word guests like Emma Roberts (in Edition by Georges Chakra), Zosia Mamet (in vintage Stone Fox Bride) and Emmy Rossum (in Carolina Herrera) used to describe the VIP dinner that celebrated the opening of the Persol Magnificent Obsessions: 30 Stories of Craftsmanship in Film exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens last night. The exhibition features costumes, set notes, scripts and other artifacts from films where obsession was key to their successes. "[Obsession] is a word that means to those of us that are challenged when it comes to knowing when to stop, sometimes it's OK,” said costume designer and dinner honoree Julie Weiss, whose work from Frida and Twelve Monkeys is part of the curation. And we were equally “obsessed” with how the museum decided to launch the exhibition. Students from Gao's Kung Fu Academy performed a martial arts show (Master Gao trained the cast of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a movie in the exhibit) and lavish food was served, including two courses (a chopped Chinese salad and choice of petit filet or vegetable ravioli), followed by mini spicy doughnuts, cake pops, and lemon tarts for dessert. Anna Kendrick (in Chaiken) was moved. "I think I'm going to cry," Kendrick told InStyle.com of the exhibit."It's amazing." Click to take an inside look. The exhibit will run through November 10, visit movingimage.us for more.

— Alyssa Bailey