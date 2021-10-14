Penn Badgley Isn't Who You Fans Think He Is

In some ways, you can't blame fans for projecting a bit of Joe's faux charm onto Badgley. The third season of You opens with scenes of Joe and Love caring for a newborn in the midst of pandemic lockdown. Penn, too, welcomed a son with wife Domino Kirke in August of 2020; they also share Kirke's 12-year-old son from a previous relationship. As Joe contemplates how fatherhood has given a new objective to his life, Penn is also reflective of this moment in time. "I don't know what it's like to be at least a biological father outside of the pandemic," he admits. "It's just been us, my wife and I, taking care of him. And as a result, in some ways, we're thrilled, there's a beautiful joy and lightness to our connection with him. He seems to reflect that. And at the same time," he sighs, "it's so hard."