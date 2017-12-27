whitelogo
Penn Badgley
Weddings
The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017
Dec 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Gossip Girl
's Steamiest Sex Scenes Were Too Racy to Air
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Reviews & Coverage
Which
Gossip Girl
Character Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Sep 19, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Music
Domino Kirke Gets Candid About Her Marriage to Penn Badgley and Raw New Music
Aug 15, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Shay Mitchell Is Teaming Up with This
Gossip Girl
Alum for a New Show
Aug 15, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Just Got Married... AGAIN
Jun 26, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Surprise! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Are Married
Feb 27, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Penn Badgley! The Former
Gossip Girl
Star Turns 29
Nov 01, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
#TBT: Celebrities Who Starred in Abercrombie & Fitch Ads Before They Were Famous
Oct 30, 2014 @ 3:20 pm
Coachella
Coachella, Part 2: See What the Stars Wore This Weekend!
Apr 23, 2012 @ 5:35 pm
Blake and Penn Split, Michelle Obama Loves Kitten Heels, and More!
Oct 27, 2010 @ 2:30 pm
Movies
Check Out Emma Stone in Easy A!
Sep 08, 2010 @ 6:26 pm
