Happy Birthday, Penelope Disick! See the 5-Year-Old’s Cutest Instagram Moments

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s adorable daughter turns five years old today, and she is already an Instagram pro. Whether she’s matching in mermaid tails with her cousin and BFF North West, or getting her hair done in long braids with her Aunt Khloé, little P is already a style star.

Some more fashion lessons we’ve learned from the adorable 5-year-old: Sunglasses can make the look, matching is always in style, and monochrome makes for a no-fail outfit.

She would know: The preschooler is already a reality TV star from her family’s hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Whether she’s jetting across the globe or just heading out for a lunch in L.A., Penelope always looks adorably on-trend.

In honor of her fifth birthday, join us in taking a look back at her cutest Instagram moments, straight from the feed of mom Kourtney, grandma Kris, and aunts Kim and Khloé. We’re wishing this little one a day filled with ice cream sundaes and mermaid tails to boot.