Penelope Cruz Will Make a Great Donatella Versace—Here's Why

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Jane Asher
Mar 20, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

At first glance, casting Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy's latest American Crime Story series about the Versace murder might seem a bit far-fetched. But we think Cruz is an amazing pick—and not just for her stellar acting chops.

Cruz will play the sister of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace and, fittingly, has worn the designer on many occasions, looking glamorous as one should in a Versace gown. She's got that smoky eye down pat, plus she's even gone blonde for a movie before. Granted, it was a wig, but she still looked fab.

The 42-year-old actress has starred in plenty of blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and Vanilla Sky, and even won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Personally, we can't wait to see Cruz in Versace: American Crime Story along with Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace himself, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan when the mini-series hits our televisions in 2018. Scroll down to see why!

1 of 5 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

She can rock a smoky eye

Just like Donatella.

2 of 5 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

She looks great as a blonde

Image this wig just a little longer, and voilà, it's Ms. Versace.

3 of 5 Europa Press/Europa Press/Getty

She's got that sunkissed glow

It'll definitely help to have a naturally tan complexion for this role.

4 of 5 Courtesy

She can speak Italian

As evidenced by this clip from her movie Twice Born. 

5 of 5 Dave Benett/WireImage

Versace Gowns Become Her

Looking absolutely glowing in this gold Versace number.

