Penelope Cruz Will Make a Great Donatella Versace—Here's Why

At first glance, casting Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy's latest American Crime Story series about the Versace murder might seem a bit far-fetched. But we think Cruz is an amazing pick—and not just for her stellar acting chops.

Cruz will play the sister of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace and, fittingly, has worn the designer on many occasions, looking glamorous as one should in a Versace gown. She's got that smoky eye down pat, plus she's even gone blonde for a movie before. Granted, it was a wig, but she still looked fab.

The 42-year-old actress has starred in plenty of blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and Vanilla Sky, and even won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Personally, we can't wait to see Cruz in Versace: American Crime Story along with Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace himself, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan when the mini-series hits our televisions in 2018. Scroll down to see why!