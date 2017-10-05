This Is Penelope Cruz’s Reaction If You Ask Her About Aging

In the latest issue of Interview magazine, Spanish star Penélope Cruz spoke with her longtime friend and fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow about every facet of her extensive and successful career, including society's preoccupation with youth.

At 43 years old, Cruz tells Paltrow she’s no longer entertaining interview questions about aging.

“I’ve spent most of my career trying to make myself older, for different reasons,” Cruz, who signed with an agent at the age of 15, explained. "Journalists have been asking me, since I was, like, 22, 'Are you afraid of aging?' That is such a crazy question for a 22-year-old girl or, for that matter, for a 42-year-old. I combat that craziness by refusing to answer the question."

“When it comes to talking about aging as an actress, I feel like, ‘What the f—? I’m not going to give you even two minutes to honor your question. It doesn’t deserve that,’” she said.

“Something changed when I gave birth to my daughter," Cruz elaborated. "I started thinking, ‘Come on, it’s 2017. Why do women still have to be talking about this? It’s crazy.’ That sense only got bigger when I had children.”

Cruz has two children with husband and frequent co-star Javier Bardem (Leo, 6, and Luna, 4)—both of whom share both Cruz’s maiden name and Bardem’s father’s last name, Encinas.

