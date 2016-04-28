Penélope Cruz Is 42! See Her Incredible Beauty Transformation

Happy birthday to the always gorgeous Penélope Cruz! Today, the Spanish actress, who's perhaps best known for her breakout role in 2001's Vanilla Sky opposite Tom Cruise, turns 42. Since then, we've seen her appear in a slew of box-office hits, including Volver (2006) and Nine (2009), each of which she received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for. Not only that, but Cruz is highly regarded as a model and has appeared in ad campaigns for Mango, Ralph Lauren, and L'Oréal.

Since signing with a talent agency at age 15, Cruz has spent more than half of her life in the spotlight. As a result, we've seen her incredible (and ageless!) transformation from budding actress to full-blown A-lister. To see for yourself, we rounded up Cruz's best beauty moments to date. Happy birthday, Penélope!