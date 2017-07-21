whitelogo
Paula Patton
Celebrity
Paula Patton
TV Shows
Here's What Devon Sawa's Been Up to Since
Casper
Jul 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Red Carpet
The 2015 Golden Globe Nominations Are Out! Find Out Who Received Nods
Dec 11, 2014 @ 9:09 am
Red Carpet
2014 Independent Spirit Awards: See What Everyone Wore!
Mar 01, 2014 @ 6:04 pm
Most Recent
Red Carpet
Grammys 2014 Fashion Round-Up: See All the Trends
Jan 27, 2014 @ 2:25 pm
Red Carpet
High Contrast Alert: Black and White Prove to Be a Winning Combo at the Grammys
Jan 27, 2014 @ 8:49 am
Movies
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Make a Date Out of the
Baggage Claim
Movie Premiere in LA
Sep 26, 2013 @ 4:20 pm
BET Awards
Channing Tatum, Gabrielle Union and More Celebrate the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles
Jul 01, 2013 @ 4:45 pm
Most Recent
Sports
Hats Off to Great Kentucky Derby Hats
May 02, 2013 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Christna Hendricks, Anna Kendrick, and More Wrap Up in Theodora & Callum, Plus More Parties!
Mar 15, 2013 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Toronto International Film Festival Culminates at InStyle and HFPA's Annual Bash!
Sep 12, 2012 @ 10:35 am
Awards & Events
Super Saturday Is Tomorrow: Watch Live on QVC
Jul 27, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
Makeup
Paula Patton's 6 Secrets to Always Feeling Beautiful
Jul 26, 2012 @ 2:35 pm
Azzedine Alaia to Open First Store in Decades
Jul 09, 2012 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Fashion Week News: Maria, Jessica, Paula, and More
Feb 15, 2012 @ 7:00 pm
Health & Fitness
How Paula Patton Shaped Up for Mission Impossible
Dec 20, 2011 @ 11:10 am
Celebrity
Mission Impossible Lands in London and More!
Dec 14, 2011 @ 5:50 pm
Fashion
One to Watch: Joseph Altuzarra
Nov 15, 2011 @ 2:50 pm
Sports
The Hottest Hats at the Kentucky Derby!
May 09, 2011 @ 2:45 pm
Golden Globes
Maternity Style: The Best Dressed Pregnant Celebrities
Jan 12, 2011 @ 10:54 am
