whitelogo
whitelogo
Paula Abdul
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Paula Abdul
Videos
Paula Abdul's Mother Lorraine Dies at Age 85
Jan 17, 2018 @ 10:00 pm
Celebrity
Bachelorette
Rachel Lindsay Filled in for the Pitcher at the Dodgers Game
May 24, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
NKOTB Announce Summer Tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul
Nov 15, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Maddie Ziegler Dishes on Being a First-Time
So You Think You Can Dance
Judge
Jul 25, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Channing Tatum Calls Dancing with Beyoncé “The Most Terrifying Thing I Have Ever Done”
Jan 28, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Watch Beyoncé Crash Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's
Lip Sync Battle
Jan 08, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Awards & Events
7 Top Moments from the 2015 American Music Awards
Nov 23, 2015 @ 6:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
It's James Corden's Birthday! See His 9 Best Moments Since Taking Over
The Late Late Show
Aug 22, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
How Jenna Dewan-Tatum Experienced "A Dream Come True" This Weekend
Aug 03, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Watch Paula Abdul Reenact Her "Opposites Attract" Video with James Corden
Jul 22, 2015 @ 9:30 am
TV Shows
Karina Smirnoff’s DWTS Costume Inspiration: Jennifer Lopez and Paula Abdul!
Oct 16, 2012 @ 4:39 pm
Celebrity
Remembering Dick Clark
Apr 19, 2012 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Celebrity Nail Salon Lands Reality TV Show
Jan 07, 2011 @ 4:34 pm
Video Music Awards
A Look Back at the VMA's Most Shocking Style Moments Ever
Sep 08, 2010 @ 8:55 am
Celebrity
The Look of VH1's Do Something Awards: Stylishly Sweet
Jul 20, 2010 @ 11:06 am
Justin Timberlake Designs Shades, Idol Courts Madonna, and More!
May 25, 2010 @ 12:08 pm
TV Shows
Jessica's BFF Dishes, Model Packing Tips, and More!
Mar 16, 2010 @ 2:10 pm
Lunchtime Links!
Aug 05, 2009 @ 11:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!