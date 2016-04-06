11 Times Birthday Boy Paul Rudd's Smile Set Our Hearts Aflutter

Funnyman Paul Rudd is celebrating his 47th birthday! The actor might be a year older today, but he's still got the same heart-melting smile as he did in 1995's Clueless where he starred as a college stud.

Today, Rudd has a hefty resume with roles spanning from Friends (remember when he married Phoebe Buffay?), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, I Love You, Man, This Is 40, Netflix's original Wet Hot American Summer—a prequel to the 2001 cult favorite—and Ant-Man.

Up next, Rudd is set to star in the Netflix movie The Fundamentals of Caring, alongside Selena Gomez, which will premiere on June 24 and have a theatrical run. The versatile actor is also reprising his superhero role as Ant-Man for Marvel's upcoming action film, Captain America: Civil War, in theaters May 6.

So how does Rudd do it all and maintain his youthful adorableness? His anti-aging secret, of course, which he revealed to us back in 2013 when he suited up as InStyle's Man of Style:

"I am a big believer in sunscreen," he revealed. "I'm not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look. Honestly, I wear sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because I don't want to get skin cancer." Now that's some sound advice!

In honor of Rudd's 47th birthday, we're gushing over the funnyman's smile with 11 photos that set our hearts aflutter.

 

