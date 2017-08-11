whitelogo
Paul Rudd
Celebrity
Paul Rudd
Celebrity
13 Celebrities Who Haven't Aged Since Y2K
Aug 11, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
Nick Jonas Is Molly Shannon's Instagram Coach
Aug 09, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
13 Times Paul Rudd’s Smile Set Our Hearts Aflutter
Jan 01, 2017 @ 6:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Jennifer Lawrence Knew She Made It After
This
Comment from Paul Rudd
Dec 19, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Movies
The 7 Best Movie Wedding Date Duos Ever
Jul 08, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
TV Shows
5 Things to Know About the Red Nose Day Broadcast
May 27, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Movies
Chris Evans Isn't the Only Hot Guy in
Captain America: Civil War
May 06, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Elizabeth Olsen Wins the Red Carpet Game in Florals at a
Captain America: Civil War
Screening
May 05, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Tribeca Film Festival
See All of the Stylish Stars at This Year's Tribeca Film Festival
Apr 19, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Chris Evans Knows All the Lyrics to Disney's
The Little Mermaid
(and More Fun Facts About the Cast of
Captain America: Civil War
)
Apr 12, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
11 Times Birthday Boy Paul Rudd's Smile Set Our Hearts Aflutter
Apr 06, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Videos
Watch Diane Lane and Paul Rudd Re-Create that Famous
Titanic
Scene
Mar 16, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Super Bowl
The Best Ads from Super Bowl 50
Feb 07, 2016 @ 11:45 pm
Videos
Amy Schumer and Seth Rogan Co-Star in a Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial
Feb 03, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Sundance Film Festival
#Sundance2016: The Good, the Great, + the Head-Scratchers
Jan 28, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
7 Times
Ant-Man
's Paul Rudd Has Basically Been a Superhero in Real Life
Jul 17, 2015 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Paul Rudd Uses an
Ant-Man
and
Mac and Me
Mashup to Prank Conan
Jul 17, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Why July Is Officially the Month of Paul Rudd
Jul 16, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Paul Rudd Reminisces About Growing Up with Jon Hamm—and Liking the Same Girl as Him
Jul 16, 2015 @ 9:15 am
Movies
Ant-Man
PSA: You Will See Paul Rudd's Abs Only Once
Jul 15, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Watch
Ant-Man
Paul Rudd Take a Shot of Cold Gravy
Jul 14, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Videos
The Star-Studded Full Trailer for
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Is Finally Here
Jul 02, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
