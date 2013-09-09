#TIFF13 Parties: InStyle Celebrates the Cast of Dallas Buyers Club + More!

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images
InStyle Staff
Sep 09, 2013 @ 8:00 am

The 2013 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, and the stars are celebrating! InStyle, along with Focus Features, Remstar Films and Max Mara, hosted the cast of Dallas Buyers Club for a private dinner to celebrate the world premiere of their film at Hudson Kitchen in Toronto. "They’re incredible people," Leto (in a Hugo Boss jacket) said of his castmates, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey (both in Dolce & Gabbana) before sitting down for the intimate meal. And incredible people give incredible performances -- the morning after the premiere, critics said this movie had Oscar buzz written all over it. Click through the gallery to see more stars at TIFF's hottest parties!

— Sharon Clott and Kelsey Glein

1 of 14 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle/AP Images

Olivia Wilde, Paul Haggis and Moran Atias

celebrate at a pre-premiere cocktail party hosted by InStyle to toast the world premiere of 'Third Person' at Momofuku in Toronto.
2 of 14 Evan Agostini/Invision for THR/AP Images

Idris Elba and Naomie Harris

attend the The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Breakthrough in Film Awards, presented by Bulgari, atop the Thompson Hotel in Toronto, which honored the two actors.
3 of 14 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Adrien Brody and Hilary Swank

the actors attend the amfAR Inspiration Gala at The Carlu in Toronto. Both are long time supporters of the cause and Swank acted as co-chairs of the event with Kenneth Cole.
4 of 14 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Beth Ditto and Alan Cumming

have fun perfoming at the amfAR Inspiration Gala at The Carlu, where Cumming acted as host.
5 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

the engaged actors got close at the party for Wilde's film 'Rush' hosted by Grey Goose Vodka at the Thompson Hotel.

6 of 14 Todd Williamson/Invision

Jude Law and Emilia Clarke

cozied up at the Fox Searchlight party at Spice Route to celebrate the premiere of 'Dom Hemmingway,' in which they both star.
7 of 14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

James Franco and Christophe De Pous

the actor (Franco) and President of Gucci North America (De Pous) attend the Gucci hosted private screening and party for 'The Director,' a documentary about the brand, at the Thompson Hotel rooftop.
8 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage

Paul Haggis and Maria Bello

attend the Artists for Peace and Justice brunch held at a private residence, which raised over $550,000 in support of educational/relief programs for Haiti.
9 of 14 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images

Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto

10 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka

Adam Levine and Keira Knightley

fete their flick 'Can A Song Save Your Life' at the film's party hosted by Hudson's Bay at Patria in Toronto, where guests sipped cocktails infused with Grey Goose Vodka.
11 of 14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

the stars of two films premiering in Toronto, 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' (Ejiofor) and 'Belle' (Mbatha-Raw), celebrate at the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party at Spice Route.

12 of 14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

the actress and her husband attend the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party at Spice Route where they celebrated her role in 'Enough Said,' which also stars the late James Gandolfini.

13 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka

Zac Efron and Colin Hanks

enjoy a party for their film 'Parkland' at Soho House Toronto, hosted by Grey Goose Vodka. In the film, they both star as doctors who attend to JFK after his fatal appearance in Dallas, Texas.

14 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka

Juno Temple and Daniel Radcliffe

celebrate their movie 'Horns' with a dinner at Soho House Toronto. "He's just the best," Temple said of her co-star.

