TIFF13 Parties: InStyle Celebrates the Cast of Dallas Buyers Club + More!

The 2013 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, and the stars are celebrating! InStyle, along with Focus Features, Remstar Films and Max Mara, hosted the cast of Dallas Buyers Club for a private dinner to celebrate the world premiere of their film at Hudson Kitchen in Toronto. "They’re incredible people," Leto (in a Hugo Boss jacket) said of his castmates, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey (both in Dolce & Gabbana) before sitting down for the intimate meal. And incredible people give incredible performances -- the morning after the premiere, critics said this movie had Oscar buzz written all over it. Click through the gallery to see more stars at TIFF's hottest parties!

— Sharon Clott and Kelsey Glein