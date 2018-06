•1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts•2 packed cups (2 ounces) baby arugula•1 Belgian endive, cut into 1/2-inch pieces•1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted [To toast almonds, arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until lightly toasted. Cool completely before using.]•1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil•1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)•Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper•1/3 cup grated pecorino romano cheeseBring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Have ready a bowl filled halfway with ice water.Meanwhile, if you have time, use a small paring knife to separate the leaves from the Brussels sprouts. (Reserve cores for another use.) Otherwise, you can simply cut the Brussels sprouts in quarters, which is faster. Add the Brussels sprouts to the boiling water, cooking leaves for 1 minute and quarters for 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the bowl of iced water. Once cool, drain well in a colander.Combine the Brussels sprouts, arugula, endive, and almonds in a salad bowl.In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice until smooth. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the dressing to the salad and toss together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the cheese and serve. Serves 4.Reprinted from the book Weeknights with Giada by Giada De Laurentiis. Copyright © 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Photographs copyright © by Amy Neunsinger. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House, Inc.