Party Like Madonna

Apr 06, 2015 @ 10:11 am
Madonna's Playlist
Madonna's Playlist
1. WEST END GIRLS by Pet Shop Boys
2. SUPERNATURE by Cerrone
3. DANCE by ESG
4. ALL THIS LOVE THAT I'M GIVING by Gwen McRae
5. DON'T STOP THE MUSIC by Yarborough & Peoples
Madonna's Playlist
Madonna's Playlist
6. GIVE ME THE NIGHT by George Benson
7. MOVE ON UP by Destination
8. THE SMURF by Tyrone Brunson
9. DO WHAT YOU WANNA DO by T-Connection
10. EVOLUTION by Giorgio Moroder
