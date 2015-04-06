Party Like Madonna

whitelogo
InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 10:11 am
Madonna's Playlist
1. WEST END GIRLS by Pet Shop Boys
Listen
|
Buy It
2. SUPERNATURE by Cerrone
Listen
|
Buy It
3. DANCE by ESG
Listen
|
Buy It
4. ALL THIS LOVE THAT I'M GIVING by Gwen McRae
Listen
|
Buy It
5. DON'T STOP THE MUSIC by Yarborough & Peoples
Listen
|
Buy It
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Madonna's Playlist
6. GIVE ME THE NIGHT by George Benson
Listen
|
Buy It
7. MOVE ON UP by Destination
Listen
|
Buy It
8. THE SMURF by Tyrone Brunson
Listen
|
Buy It
9. DO WHAT YOU WANNA DO by T-Connection
Listen
|
Buy It
10. EVOLUTION by Giorgio Moroder
Listen
|
Buy It
Frank Micelotta/Getty
