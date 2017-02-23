8 Killer Dresses That Are Business in the Front, Party in the Back

Jane Asher
Feb 23, 2017 @ 11:30 am

You know the adage: business in the front, party in the back–and it's never been more applicable than on the red carpet.

From Emma Watson's drapey Louis Vuitton number, worn during her Beauty and the Beast press tour, to Emily Ratajkowski's glittering yellow Golden Globes gown by Reem Acra, there's no shortage of gorgeous inspiration from behind. 

With the Oscars just around the corner, we're hoping to see even more gowns with intricately detailed backs. Think: sheer paneling, chain-link and chainmail-inspired details, drapery, bows, and so much more. Anything goes during the biggest red carpet night of the year. 

Scroll down below to take a look at some of our favorite dresses that are all about the party in the back. 

Emma Watson

In Louis Vuitton at a Beauty and the Beast photocall in Paris. 

Amy Adams 

In Tom Ford at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Emily Ratajkowski

In Reem Acra at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. 

Emily Blunt 

In Roberto Cavalli at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Isla Fisher 

In Monique Lhuillier at the 2017 AACTA International Awards. 

Rita Ora

In Tom Ford at the Warner Music Group's 2017 Grammy party.

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior at the premiere of her 2016 film, Passengers. 

Lily Collins 

In Reem Acra at the AFI Film Fest to promote her 2016 movie, Rules Don't Apply.

