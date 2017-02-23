8 Killer Dresses That Are Business in the Front, Party in the Back

You know the adage: business in the front, party in the back–and it's never been more applicable than on the red carpet.

From Emma Watson's drapey Louis Vuitton number, worn during her Beauty and the Beast press tour, to Emily Ratajkowski's glittering yellow Golden Globes gown by Reem Acra, there's no shortage of gorgeous inspiration from behind.

2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

With the Oscars just around the corner, we're hoping to see even more gowns with intricately detailed backs. Think: sheer paneling, chain-link and chainmail-inspired details, drapery, bows, and so much more. Anything goes during the biggest red carpet night of the year.

Scroll down below to take a look at some of our favorite dresses that are all about the party in the back.