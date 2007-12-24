Parties with a Purpose

Dec 24, 2007 @ 5:15 pm
George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Best of 2007
14th annual Cinema Against AIDS Gala

"You know how I like to make history," amFAR champion Sharon Stone told Mischa Barton, Eva Mendes and the rest of the famous crowd at the 14th annual Cinema Against AIDS gala, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival in May. True to her word, Stone raised a record-breaking $7 million dollars to fund the fight against AIDS by evening's end. But while the money was serious, George Clooney set the tone for a raucous night-which included an impromptu performance by Kylie Minogue and a racy act by burlesque queen Dita Von Teese-when he smooched another man's girlfriend on stage. Ooh la la indeed!
MJ Kim/Getty
Cameron Diaz, Live Earth, Best of 2007
Live Earth

Cameron Diaz and other environmentally friendly celebrities like Kevin Bacon, Zach Braff and Rachel Weisz found it easy being green whien they showed up at Giants stadium for the New York City leg of the first-ever Live Earth global concert. Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz and Madonna were just a few of the music icons that took to stages on all seven continents in order to put on a spectacular show while raising awareness about the climate crisis.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rachel Bilson, Chanel and PS Arts dinner, Best of 2007
Chanel and PS Arts dinner

When Chanel and the education foundation P.S. Arts joined forces to celebrate the artists who created original pieces for Chanel's Beverly Hills boutique, it wasn't hard to fill the guest list with names like Rachel Bilson, Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington. "Everyone is so well dressed!" marveled Bilson, who chose a black Chanel floor length cocktail dress for the occasion. After cocktails and canapes, the party became a moveable fete, with guests heading to Wolfgang Puck's Cut restaurant in the Beverly Wilshire hotel for a chic supper. "This has all the elements of a great party," said Beckinsale. "Fun people, fabulous clothes, art, music, food. What a great night we're having!"
Charley Gallay/Getty
Nicole Richie, Best of 2007
YSL Pool Party

Nicole Richie knew just what to say to get boyfriend Joel Madden interested in attending a Hollywood pool party thrown by design house Yves Saint Laurent. "I tried to get him to come and he was like, 'No!' and then I said, 'There's water ballet.' and he said, 'Alright! I'm there.'" Richie's rocker was quick to agree that a planned performance by world-class water dance troupe Aquartistes was the big draw. "I was in my suit in five minutes flat," said Madden, who-along with Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, Minnie Driver and Sophia Bush-got a front row seat for the entertainment. The evening benifited Center Dance Arts, which helps fund outreach programs that bring dance to at-risk and disadvantaged children.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Petra Nemcova, Jon Bon Jovi, R.S.V.P. to Help, Best of 2007
R.S.V.P. to Help

Petra Nemcova was just one of the cause celebs who attended R.S.V.P. to Help at Tribeca Rooftop in N.Y.C. Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and fashion icon Kenneth Cole joined forces to organize the benefit bash, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity, Help USA and the Philadelphia Soul Charitable Foundation. David Schwimmer, Donna Karan, Russell Simmons, Deborah Gibson and Bon Jovi's bandmate Richie Sambora all braved the icy Manhattan night to support the causes. "We've done the work separately, and now we're doing it together," said Bon Jovi of partnering with Cole to help get houses built and provide job training for the less fortunate. "It's something that's near and dear to my heart."
Jimi Celeste/PMc
Mandy Moore, Eva Mendes, Coach Luncheon to Benefit the EBMRF, Best of 2007
Coach Luncheon to Benefit the EBMRF

To celebrate the launch of their first-ever signature fragrance, Coach extended an invitation to the L.A. ladies who embody the label's casual-chic style for a Hollywood luncheon. Mandy Moore (in Marc by Marc Jacobs) and Eva Mendes broke bread with Demi Moore, Courteney Cox, Rosario Dawson and other forward-thinking women to offer their wrists for a whiff of the new scent and to lend a helping hand in support of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.
John Shearer/WireImage
Christina Milian, Kristen Bell, Invisible Children party, Best of 2007
Invisible Children Party

"This isn't exactly a benefit," said Kristen Bell of the soiree she threw in honor of the people behind Invisible Children, a San Diego-based organization working to better the lives of children affected by war. "It's really a chance for them to relax and hang out and share their passion and inspiration with my friends from Los Angeles." Those Hollywood pals included Christina Milian, Benjamin McKenzie, Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia and Maggie Grace, who helped the tireless staff enjoy their night off.
Evans Vestal Ward
Kelly Ripa, Red Dress Collection fashion show, Best of 2007
Red Dress Collection Fashion Show

Kelly Ripa struck a pose in a sexy frock by Diane von Furstenburg as she helped kick off fall fashion week at the 2007 Red Dress Collection fashion show. The annual event showcased one-of-a-kind red dresses-the symbol for women's awareness about heart disease-modeled by some very familiar faces. Kim Cattrall, Jane Krakowski and Katharine McPhee managed to keep up with real-life mannequins Helena Christensen and Alek Wek on the red-carpeted runway.
Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer, Kevin Connelly, Project7ten Preview, Best of 2007
Project7ten Preview

Tobey Maguire and fiancee Jennifer Meyer joined Entourage's Kevin Connelly for a party located on a construction site to learn about Project7ten and the ways that both A-listers and everyday people can make their homes more eco-friendly. "You don't have to knock your whole house down," said Connelly. "You can do little things, like change your light bulbs."
Erica Mueller/BEImages
Naomi Watts, NRDC Force for Nature Gala, Best of 2007
NRDC Forces for Nature Gala

Sub-zero temperatures in New York City couldn't keep the boldface names away from the 9th annual Forces for Nature gala benefiting the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Naomi Watts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Bacon, Lenny Kravitz, Rachael Roy and Bette Midler were among the guests who helped honor Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter with an award for his personal commitment to saving the planet.
Billy Farrell/PMc
