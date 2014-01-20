Parties, Facials, and Selfies (Oh My!) -- See the 9 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Courtesy Photo (3)
Grace Gavilanes
Jan 20, 2014 @ 4:26 pm

Awards season is in full swing, and we have the filtered snapshots to prove it! There’s Lupita Nyong’o, who aside from wowing us on the red carpet, took to Instagram to document her big SAG Awards win on Saturday night.

But the stars weren’t all busy primping and prepping (unless you count Emmy Rossum’s creepy-cool facial and Bella Thorne’s metallic mani!). They also spent the weekend baking, bonding, and celebrating good fortune (cookies, that is). Click through for the shots that caught our eye and thumb.

1 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o shows off her first-ever SAG Award, surrounded by her teal dress and shoes.
2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Bella Thorne

Cute nails! The actress treated herself to a metallic mani this weekend.
3 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ladies, take note: The Victoria's Secret Model nails the subtle-yet-sexy selfie.
4 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Emmy Rossum

“Best facial ever or Hannibal Lecter Halloween costume?” captions the The 'Shameless' actress. You decide.
5 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Lily Collins

Covetable eyebrows and baking skills? Lily Collins has it all.
6 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Jessica Alba

The actress and entrepreneur celebrated the second birthday of The Honest Company, her eco-friendly baby and home products line, this weekend.
7 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Heidi Klum

It was a family affair for Heidi Klum! The soccer mom caught her son’s game this Saturday.
8 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Jamie King

We’re obsessed with King’s son, James Knight’s swoopy faux hawk.
9 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

We see good things in Rachel Zoe’s future!

