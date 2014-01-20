Parties, Facials, and Selfies (Oh My!) -- See the 9 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Courtesy Photo (3)
Awards season is in full swing, and we have the filtered snapshots to prove it! There’s Lupita Nyong’o, who aside from wowing us on the red carpet, took to Instagram to document her big SAG Awards win on Saturday night.
But the stars weren’t all busy primping and prepping (unless you count Emmy Rossum’s creepy-cool facial and Bella Thorne’s metallic mani!). They also spent the weekend baking, bonding, and celebrating good fortune (cookies, that is). Click through for the shots that caught our eye and thumb.
MORE:
• Relive the Best Moments from the SAG Awards
• Our Fave Instagrams from the Golden Globes
• From Sun to Snow, See the Best Instagrams from the Weekend
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement