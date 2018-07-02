The $20 Book Bag Parker Posey Carries Everywhere

While penning her upcoming memoir, You're on an Airplane, Parker Posey didn’t think twice about her wardrobe. “Writing is like acting, except you’re entertaining yourself and you don’t have to get dressed up,” she says. Naturally, the star of Netflix’s Lost in Space would opt for more dramatic attire to host her dream book club. “If we turned it into a costume party, I think people would be really excited to show up."

Courtesy Penguin Random House

Here, she gets candid about what her ideal book club entails, from comfy floor pillows to snacks from her local N.Y.C. hotspots.

