The $20 Book Bag Parker Posey Carries Everywhere

Clement Pascal/The New York Times
Samantha Simon
Jul 02, 2018 @ 9:00 am

While penning her upcoming memoir, You're on an Airplane, Parker Posey didn’t think twice about her wardrobe. “Writing is like acting, except you’re entertaining yourself and you don’t have to get dressed up,” she says. Naturally, the star of Netflix’s Lost in Space would opt for more dramatic attire to host her dream book club. “If we turned it into a costume party, I think people would be really excited to show up."

Courtesy Penguin Random House

Here, she gets candid about what her ideal book club entails, from comfy floor pillows to snacks from her local N.Y.C. hotspots.

1 of 9 Courtesy

SURROUND SOUND 

“I listen to the We’re Here to Help You Chill station on my Sonos. It makes me feel like I’m in a hotel elevator in another country.” 

available at sonos.com $199 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Urban Outfitters

SOFT SEATING 

“An ottoman or a floor cushion is a must.” 

available at urbanoutfitters.com $89 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Amazon

TOP RECOMMENDATIONS 

"I just finished My Brilliant Friend, by Elena Ferrante, and now I want to read all her books. Crime and Punishment is an all-time favorite, and I loved The Goldfinch. Donna Tartt is an amazing writer.”

4 of 9 Courtesy Murray's Cheese

PERFECT PLATTER 

“I’m a fan of eating with my hands, so I like to create a spread with dips and pita bread from local spots. And I always go to Murray’s Cheese.” 

5 of 9 ASOS

LOUNGEWEAR 

“I love a vintage-looking robe."

available at asos.com $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy Penguin Random House

CURRENT READ 

"Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill is beautiful. I like the tone."

available at amazon.com $11 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 EHStock/Getty Images

SIGNATURE DRINK 

“Pinot noir is my go-to for a real wine-o night.” 

8 of 9 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dream Theme

"We could all dress up as our favorite feminist from the ’70s and wear clogs with A-line skirts. Or even a muumuu!” 

9 of 9 Courtesy The Strand

BOOK BAG 

“I carry my Strand tote everywhere.” 

available at strandbooks.com $20 SHOP NOW

