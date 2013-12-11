What Can You Find in Zoe Saldana's Clutch? "Ointment from Paris!" Stars From Last Night's Parker Party Reveal What's Inside Their Purses

What better way to shop for holiday gifts than with friends! A-listers Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones, and Kate Mara were among the celebrities who attended the intimate Parker Party cocktail and shopping event hosted by designers Parker NY, James Jeans, Everlane, and Dr. Lancer at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills, where they got to catch up and comb through a few current designer collections from Mara Hoffman to Etnia Barcelona. "Ashlee is our friend and she always represents amazing designers,' Saldana told InStyle.com. "She definitely supports designers and I love that."

Mena Suvari, Jaime King, Jessica Paré, Nikki Reed, and Constance Zimmer were also on the guest list, and in between their shopping—where the must-have item was a black Everlane tote bag— we just had to know what their go-to item in their clutch is this season. "I always have [Boiron's Homeoplasmine] ointment that I buy in Paris," Saldana revealed. "It just soothes your skin for when the weather gets really, really dry and [it's] just the most amazing fragrance-free ointment."

—Brianna Deutsch