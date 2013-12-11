What Can You Find in Zoe Saldana's Clutch? "Ointment from Paris!" Stars From Last Night's Parker Party Reveal What's Inside Their Purses

InStyle Staff
Dec 11, 2013 @ 6:15 pm

What better way to shop for holiday gifts than with friends! A-listers Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones, and Kate Mara were among the celebrities who attended the intimate Parker Party cocktail and shopping event hosted by designers Parker NY, James Jeans, Everlane, and Dr. Lancer at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills, where they got to catch up and comb through a few current designer collections from Mara Hoffman to Etnia Barcelona. "Ashlee is our friend and she always represents amazing designers,' Saldana told InStyle.com. "She definitely supports designers and I love that."

Mena SuvariJaime King, Jessica Paré, Nikki Reed, and Constance Zimmer were also on the guest list, and in between their shopping—where the must-have item was a black Everlane tote bag— we just had to know what their go-to item in their clutch is this season. "I always have [Boiron's Homeoplasmine] ointment that I buy in Paris," Saldana revealed. "It just soothes your skin for when the weather gets really, really dry and [it's] just the most amazing fragrance-free ointment." 

—Brianna Deutsch

Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones and Kate Mara

came together for the intimate Parker Party held at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills hosted by designers Parker NY, James Jeans, Everlane, and Dr. Lancer. Saldana, Jones (both in Parker and James Jeans), and Mara (in James Jeans with an Everlane clutch) mixed and mingled with fellow A-listers and stylists, while enjoying sweet and savory bites from Luvo.
Jessica Paré

“A berry lipstick, for sure. I'm partial to a sort of “no-makeup makeup” where there's no real statement, but I like dark lips for the holidays.”
— Pare (with an Everlane bag and in Holmes amp Yang bomber jacket, James Jeans and Parker)
Jaime King

“Koh Gen Do concealer. It's like a concealer stick because that's the only thing I feel like I really need right now.”
—King (in Mara Hoffman, Parker, James Jeans, and Dannijo necklace)
Constance Zimmer

“I have been using L.A. Colors’ Mood Instinctive Lip gloss, it changes color and I am wearing it right now! I also like Burt’s Bees Tinted Burt Bees lip glosses.”
—Zimmer (in James Jeans)
Mena Suvari

“Chanel’s Rouge Coco Shine! I'm just obsessed with it because it's the perfect consistency between a lipstick and a lip gloss.”
—Suvari (in Parker and Everlane)
Sarah Chalke

“Dark chocolate because you can stay awake.”
—Chalke (in James Jeans)
Nikki Reed

“I carry a balm; it's very dry when it's cold!”
—Reed (in a Cynthia Vincent jacket, Coach shoes and James Jeans)

