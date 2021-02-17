Paris Jackson Shared Her Experience With Reformatory School After Paris Hilton's Documentary
They "have a lot of similar experiences."
After This Is Paris aired last year and Paris Hilton testified about her experience at a reformatory school in Utah, Paris Jackson opened up about her time at a similar school, saying that she and Hilton experienced many of the same things. In a new interview with C Magazine, Jackson spoke about her time in Utah with Kathy Hilton, Paris's mother, People reports.
Though she attended a different school, Jackson said that she and Paris Hilton went through "some very, very similar experiences." She also commended Hilton for documenting everything that she went through.
"I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places," Jackson said. "She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end … a diamond."
Jackson also told Kathy that she admired Paris Hilton for being able to grow from the experience and grow from it. She cited Hilton as a strong, smart woman, and thanked her for "setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women."
"I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She's insanely smart, insanely funny. It's really nice having someone there who has been around the block," Jackson added. "She's done this for a long time and she's clearly so good at maneuvering her way through the industry. It's nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad. We have a lot of similar experiences."
Kathy also spoke about how close the Hiltons and Jacksons have been — and continue to be — saying that she and Michael had even talked about the name Paris together: "The name Paris was something that [me and Michael Jackson] joked about and played around when we were little."
"Paris has really helped me when I've been down," Kathy said. "She's a real helper. She's got a big heart."