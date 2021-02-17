Paris Jackson Shared Her Experience With Reformatory School After Paris Hilton's Documentary

They "have a lot of similar experiences."

By Christopher Luu
Feb 16, 2021 @ 7:24 pm
Advertisement

After This Is Paris aired last year and Paris Hilton testified about her experience at a reformatory school in Utah, Paris Jackson opened up about her time at a similar school, saying that she and Hilton experienced many of the same things. In a new interview with C Magazine, Jackson spoke about her time in Utah with Kathy Hilton, Paris's mother, People reports.  

Though she attended a different school, Jackson said that she and Paris Hilton went through "some very, very similar experiences." She also commended Hilton for documenting everything that she went through.

Credit: Rich Fury / Stringer

RELATED: Paris Hilton Reveals She Has Started IVF With Boyfriend Carter Reum

"I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places," Jackson said. "She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end … a diamond."

Jackson also told Kathy that she admired Paris Hilton for being able to grow from the experience and grow from it. She cited Hilton as a strong, smart woman, and thanked her for "setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women."

"I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She's insanely smart, insanely funny. It's really nice having someone there who has been around the block," Jackson added. "She's done this for a long time and she's clearly so good at maneuvering her way through the industry. It's nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad. We have a lot of similar experiences."

RELATED: Paris Jackson Denies Reports That Say She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Kathy also spoke about how close the Hiltons and Jacksons have been — and continue to be — saying that she and Michael had even talked about the name Paris together: "The name Paris was something that [me and Michael Jackson] joked about and played around when we were little."

"Paris has really helped me when I've been down," Kathy said. "She's a real helper. She's got a big heart."

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com