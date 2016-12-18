Paris Jackson Gave Her Godfather Macaulay Culkin a Pedicure!

She's a woman of many talents! Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, spent some quality time with her godfather Macaulay Culkin this weekend. Their activity of choice? DIY pedicures, performed by Jackson herself!

Jackson currently works as a model—she recently starred in a spread for Flaunt magazine—but she still makes time for those closest to her. Culkin, the 36-year-old actor best known for playing Kevin in the Home Alone movies, was good friends with Jackson's father, which was why he was named godfather to Paris and her two brothers.

Culkin and Jackson met up in N.Y.C. this weekend for some quality time together, and Paris ended up giving Culkin a pedicure. Talk about love! In the Instagram pictures, Jackson is wearing a gray tee and hand warmers as she paints her godfather's toes red. She captioned the silly pictures with "model? nah paint hipsters toenails for a living."

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

It looks like Jackson was in the Big Apple for another modeling shoot—she shared several images from her trip, including one from the set of her gig. In the picture, she's wearing a white robe and rocking crazy red nails. The final images are sure to be gorgeous!

the look of regret from staying up till 4am watching Emperors New Groove on netflix and stuffing my face with burgers the night before a shoot A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 15, 2016 at 4:07pm PST